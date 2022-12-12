Max Abmas reaches milestone in ORU's victory over Liberty

Max Abmas was drenched by his teammates just after entering the Oral Roberts locker room Monday night following an 84-70 win over Liberty at Mabee Center.

They had a lot to be happy about after Abmas became the eighth player in ORU history to reach 2,000 career points and the Golden Eagles had just posted arguably their most impressive win of the season.

"To watch him and his teammates celebrate, it's a huge tribute," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "Liberty is a really good team and we were really fortunate to get some separation."

Abmas had 15 of his 26 points in the second half to help the Golden Eagles (8-3) pull away for their fifth consecutive victory after trailing 42-38 at halftime.

"It was cool, my teammates celebrated me, but most importantly we came out with the victory, that's what tonight was about," Abmas said.

"Means a lot, I've put in a lot of time, put in a lot of work, to see it paying off is its always a great thing to see. It's a great milestone but I want to win a championship. .. get back to the NCAA Tournament."

Abmas also won a highly anticipated matchup with Liberty's Darius McGhee, who scored 24. Abmas was the nation's leading scorer two seasons ago and McGhee was second nationally last season. McGhee joined the 2,000-point club last month.

"You have two All-America guards, how often do you see that kind of matchup?," Mills said. "To have both of those guys on the same court, it's really rare."

Abmas' trey with two seconds left before intermission lifted him to 2,000 points and set the tone for the second half. Liberty's last lead was at 46-43 before Abmas scored eight points in a row, including the tying and go-ahead 3s. Abmas made five of his first nine 3s and had eight rebounds.

McGhee was 6-of-11 on 3s.

"He's a great player, great shooter, and they had a great team as well," Abmas said.

But the difference turned out to be the production from Abmas' teammates. Kareem Thompson and Issac McBride scored 15 points each, followed by Connor Vanover with 11 points. McGhee was the only Liberty player who scored in double figures.

"Darius McGhee-Max Abmas is a heck of a matchup, but Liberty-ORU is a heck of a matchup," Mills said. "We never made it about (McGhee and Abmas) it was always us about them as a squad and I thought our guys showed up and played well."

A key moment came with ORU holding a 64-59 lead. Vanover sank all three free throws after being fouled on a trey, Abmas converted a 3-point play and Patrick Mwamba drained a 3 to boost the Golden Eagles' lead to 73-59. Liberty never got closer than 11 during the remaining 6:12.

"Oral Roberts is a good team," said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, whose team has 20-plus wins in each of the past six seasons. "I was really impressed with them on film and we knew this would be tough. We had some stretches where we played more (characterisically) of how we have been playing and who we are but had a bad stretch in the second half. When we turn it over and put people at the foul line it's a recipe for disaster for us and we did both of those frequently in the second half."

Liberty (6-4) shot 39% from the field in the second half compared to 63% in the first. The Flames were 8-of-14 on 3s in the first, but only 5-of-13 after halftime. ORU shot shot 56% on field goals in the second half after making only 43% in the first.

"I thought the second half defensively we were much better than the first half," Mills said. "But they can shoot the ball and you knew that there would be some times they would get going, but fortunately we were able to get some stops and specifically some rebounds and limit them to one shot."

So what was the difference in the second half on the defensive end?

"We didn't practice on Sunday, we just showed a lot of film, walked through things, I think what happens is the first half was really our first chance to go against it live, and then when they're 8-of-14 at the half, and when you go in trying to reinforce what you were telling them, at the second half I think they had a better idea because now they had reps," Mills said. "Obviously the back doors were limited in the second half and we were able to fan out a whole lot more and make sure that their 3s didn't go in at the same rate.

"For us to get 20 turnovers in a game kind of speaks to our level of energy and trying to contain the ball."

ORU produced 16 second-half points off turnovers.

"We were solid defensively in the first half, I but I think in the second half we took it to another level," Abmas said, "Just playing with that mindset, intensity the whole game, it will be tough for us to lose."

ORAL ROBERTS 84,

LIBERTY 70

LIBERTY (6-4): Rode 3-7 0-0 8, Robinson 1-5 2-2 4, Porter 3-3 0-0 8, McGhee 8-15 2-2 24, Venzant 3-3 2-3 8, Peebles 4-7 1-1 9, Warfield 2-2 0-0 6, Preston 0-2 0-0 0, Cleveland 0-2 2-2 2, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 9-10 70.

ORAL ROBERTS (8-3): Vanover 2-3 5-5 11, Thompson 7-9 1-1 15, Abmas 8-19 5-5 26, Jurgens 3-6 0-0 6, McBride 6-13 1-2 15, Mwamba 3-7 0-0 8, Weaver 1-4 1-1 3, Phipps 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 13-15 84.

Halftime: Liberty 42-38. 3-Point Goals: Liberty 13-27 (McGhee 6-11, Warfield 2-2, Porter 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Peebles 0-2, Jackson 0-1), Oral Roberts 11-28 (Abmas 5-12, Vanover 2-3, Mwamba 2-3, McBride 2-6, Weaver 0-2, Jurgens 0-1, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds: Liberty 27 (Rode 5), Oral Roberts 29 (Mwamba 11). Assists: Liberty 14 (Rode 5), Oral Roberts 11 (McBride 4). Total Fouls: Liberty 17, Oral Roberts 13. A: 4,422.