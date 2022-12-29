Max Abmas propels Golden Eagles to eighth consecutive win

OMAHA, Neb. -- Max Abmas scored a season-high 32 points, including two key late free throws, to lead Oral Roberts to its eighth consecutive victory, 92-89, over Omaha on Thursday night.

Abmas made a career-high 15 free throws in 17 attempts. He was 5-of-9 on 3s and had seven assists. Patrick Mwamba added 13 points and Issac McBride scored 12 for the Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-0 Summit League). Mwamba also had eight rebounds.

In a see-saw game, Abmas sank a 3 that snapped a 70-70 tie with 5:51 left and ORU was never caught.

With five seconds left, Abmas made two free throws to increase ORU's lead to 92-89 and then Connor Vanover stole the inbounds pass to seal the Golden Eagles' victory.

Frankie Fidler paced Omaha (5-9, 1-1) with 20 points. Tulsa Will Rogers graduate Marquel Sutton had 13 points and six rebounds for Omaha.

ORU visits Denver (10-5, 1-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Denver will be coming off an 85-83, triple-overtime home win over Kansas City on Thursday.