Max Abmas propels Golden Eagles to eighth consecutive win

ORU Media Day (copy)

ORU's Max Abmas scored 32 points Thursday. IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD FILE

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

OMAHA, Neb. -- Max Abmas scored a season-high 32 points, including two key late free throws, to lead Oral Roberts to its eighth consecutive victory, 92-89, over Omaha on Thursday night.

Abmas made a career-high 15 free throws in 17 attempts. He was 5-of-9 on 3s and had seven assists. Patrick Mwamba added 13 points and Issac McBride scored 12 for the Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-0 Summit League). Mwamba also had eight rebounds.

In a see-saw game, Abmas sank a 3 that snapped a 70-70 tie with 5:51 left and ORU was never caught.

With five seconds left, Abmas made two free throws to increase ORU's lead to 92-89 and then Connor Vanover stole the inbounds pass to seal the Golden Eagles' victory.

Frankie Fidler paced Omaha (5-9, 1-1) with 20 points. Tulsa Will Rogers graduate Marquel Sutton had 13 points and six rebounds for Omaha.

ORU visits Denver (10-5, 1-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. Denver will be coming off an 85-83, triple-overtime home win over Kansas City on Thursday. 

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.
