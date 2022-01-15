Max Abmas leads ORU men to win over Kansas City

Max Abmas became Oral Roberts' 10th all-time leading scorer as the Golden Eagles defeated Kansas City, 84-72, on Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Abmas’ 3-pointer with 14:21 to go in the first half moved him to his new spot in the school’s history books. By the end of ORU's fifth consecutive win, he had amassed 1,527 total points for the Golden Eagles.

His left-wing triple off the dribble capped a 15-1 ORU run with five minutes left in regulation, putting the Golden Eagles up 70-57 on their way to the 12-point win.

Abmas led all scorers with 26 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the 3-point line. Kareem Thompson added 15 points for the Golden Eagles, while Trey Phipps contributed 4-of-5 3-point attempts for 14 points.

ORU (12-6, 7-1) is set for a two-game Summit League homestand after three consecutive road games. It will face off against North Dakota on Thursday night, then play Saturday night against North Dakota State. Tip-off at the Mabee Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. both nights.

ORU 84, KANSAS CITY 72