Max Abmas, Kareem Thompson lead Golden Eagles to ninth consecutive victory

DENVER -- Max Abmas moved up on Oral Roberts' career scoring list as he had 17 points to lead the Golden Eagles to their ninth consecutive win, 80-62, over Denver on Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Abmas has 2,095 career points as he passed Dominique Morrison into fifth place. He trails only Greg Sutton, Richard Fuqua, Caleb Green and Anthony Roberts.

ORU (12-3, 3-0 Summit League) led 29-25 at halftime and had runs of 8-0 and 11-0 early in the second half to break the game open. The Golden Eagles' winning streak is their longest since the 2011-12 season.

After shooting 34.5% from the field in the first half, ORU shot 55.6% in the second.

Tommy Bruner led Denver (10-6, 1-2) with 24 points and Tyree Corbett had 11 rebounds.

ORU's Kareem Thompson had 13 points and a career-high eight assists. For the 12th game this season, ORU had four or more players score in double figures as Patrick Mwamba scored 15 on 7-of-10 shooting and Issac McBride scored 14. Mwamba also had six rebounds and ORU's Connor Vanover blocked five shots.