Lufile lifts Golden Eagles past St. Thomas

A career night from Elijah Lufile pulled the Golden Eagles out of a draw and pulled their fans out of their seats Saturday night on 81st and Lewis.
Lufile shot 11-for-14 off the bench in his 25-point, 13-rebound performance to lead Oral Roberts’ men past St. Thomas 88-66 at the Mabee Center.
A St. Thomas defender beneath him, Lufile laid down a vigorous jam early in the second half to pull ORU out of a 47-47 tie and out of the fray for the rest of the night.
Lufile, who dealt with an injury and separate heart condition that did not allow him to play from February 2020 to October 2021, said Saturday night was "definitely a blessing."
"I know the work that I put in with the team, but I know that I'm playing for something that's much, much bigger. I'm playing for my family, I'm playing for the group of guys in that locker room," Lufile said. "And it's just that, when you have that mindset, the rest will take care of itself."
"The one thing about Eli, is obviously taking 20 months off, you've gotta get in shape, and then there's a flow that comes with the game," ORU coach Paul Mills said. "Then once you get into the flow, we ask you to remember some plays... You're watching his maturation."
OH MY... 🤯 #MabeeMadness @SCTopTen @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/jwJ0SSVXAS— ORU Basketball (@ORUMBB) February 6, 2022
Mills said "somebody will" assure the east rim at Mabee Center is level.
Kareem Thompson stuck a fast break lob from Max Abmas to pull the Golden Eagles ahead by six later in the first half. The Tommies were swift to answer, but as ORU’s offensive unit caught wind and knocked down a series of triples, the pressure on St. Thomas to answer with 3s became inescapable — and ultimately indomitable. Altogether, ORU connected on 14 3s.
"I think in the second half, once we were able to get out to a lead and we made some shots... I thought (St. Thomas) got away from 2s, and they knew in order to get back in this, they were gonna have to make 3s," Mills said. "And so we changed up our ball-screen coverage, and once we were able to get on a roll... you're looking at a team that can get hot pretty quick."
Lufile dunked twice more, each time the ORU faithful eclipsing its previous decibel level, before checking out as the Golden Eagles collected a 20-point lead in the last two minutes. Along with Thompson, Abmas, Trey Phipps and Issac McBride, Lufile received a standing ovation as ORU exchanged its lineup.
Trailing Lufile's 25 points was McBride with 13 points, Carlos Jurgens with 12, Phipps and Abmas with 10 and Thompson with 8.
ORU's outlook is a rare one-game week, hosting Kansas City at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
ORU 88, ST. THOMAS 66
ST. THOMAS: Bjorklund 12-23 1-3 25, Hedstrom 0-5 3-4 3, Lindberg 2-5 0-0 5, Miller 4-11 0-0 10, Nelson 0-6 2-2 2, Allen 3-5 0-0 7, Cunningham 2-4 0-0 5, Martinelli 4-4 0-0 9, Nau 0-1 0-0 0, Engels 0-0 0-0 0, Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0, Theisen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 6-9 66.
ORAL ROBERTS: Lacis 2-5 0-0 6, Weaver 0-8 2-2 2, Abmas 4-15 0-0 10, Jurgens 4-6 2-2 12, Thompson 3-6 0-0 8, McBride 4-9 1-2 13, Lufile 11-14 3-4 25, Phipps 4-7 0-0 10, Herron 0-1 0-0 0, Bergens 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 1-1 0-0 2, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Tekavcic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 8-10 88.
Halftime: ST 36-34. 3-Point Goals: ST 6-25 (Miller 2-8, Cunningham 1-1, Martinelli 1-1, Allen 1-2, Lindberg 1-4, Bjorklund 0-1, Nau 0-1, Hedstrom 0-2, Theisen 0-2, Nelson 0-3), ORU 14-38 (McBride 4-8, Jurgens 2-3, Phipps 2-3, Lacis 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Abmas 2-8, Herron 0-1, Weaver 0-5). Rebounds: ST 28 (Bjorklund 6), ORU 42 (Lufile 13). Assists: ST 8 (Hedstrom, Allen 2), ORU 20 (Abmas 8). Total Fouls: ST 13, ORU 13. A: 4,412 (11,300).