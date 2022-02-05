Lufile lifts Golden Eagles past St. Thomas

A career night from Elijah Lufile pulled the Golden Eagles out of a draw and pulled their fans out of their seats Saturday night on 81st and Lewis.

Lufile shot 11-for-14 off the bench in his 25-point, 13-rebound performance to lead Oral Roberts’ men past St. Thomas 88-66 at the Mabee Center.

A St. Thomas defender beneath him, Lufile laid down a vigorous jam early in the second half to pull ORU out of a 47-47 tie and out of the fray for the rest of the night.

Lufile, who dealt with an injury and separate heart condition that did not allow him to play from February 2020 to October 2021, said Saturday night was "definitely a blessing."

"I know the work that I put in with the team, but I know that I'm playing for something that's much, much bigger. I'm playing for my family, I'm playing for the group of guys in that locker room," Lufile said. "And it's just that, when you have that mindset, the rest will take care of itself."