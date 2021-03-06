Led by nation's leading scorer Max Abmas, ORU prepares for Summit tournament opener

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas is the nation's leading scorer and earned the Summit League’s highest honor. But the full enjoyment of such accolades will have to wait.

“Yeah I mean, I’m enjoying the moment,” said Abmas, who on Thursday became the first Golden Eagle to be named the conference’s player of the year in almost a decade. “I’m enjoying every moment with this season as well. Right now we’re locked in on North Dakota.”

First things first: the business at hand.

ORU will take on North Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday. It’ll be a matchup of two teams that split two contests at the Mabee Center in early January.

“That’s the game ahead of us,” Abmas said. “We have to take it a game at a time, but I mean, the outside noise, you gotta block all that out and focus on the guys in the locker room and winning.”

The Golden Eagles — who finished the regular season 13-10 overall and 10-5 in the Summit — own the tournament’s No. 4 seed, thanks to Abmas combining with fellow conference first-teamer, Kevin Obanor. The junior forward from Houston is the only Summit League player currently to average a double-double with 18.6 points and 10 rebounds a game.