Led by nation's leading scorer Max Abmas, ORU prepares for Summit tournament opener

Oral Roberts' Max Abmas is the nation's leading scorer and earned the Summit League’s highest honor. But the full enjoyment of such accolades will have to wait.
“Yeah I mean, I’m enjoying the moment,” said Abmas, who on Thursday became the first Golden Eagle to be named the conference’s player of the year in almost a decade. “I’m enjoying every moment with this season as well. Right now we’re locked in on North Dakota.”
First things first: the business at hand.
ORU will take on North Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sunday. It’ll be a matchup of two teams that split two contests at the Mabee Center in early January.
“That’s the game ahead of us,” Abmas said. “We have to take it a game at a time, but I mean, the outside noise, you gotta block all that out and focus on the guys in the locker room and winning.”
The Golden Eagles — who finished the regular season 13-10 overall and 10-5 in the Summit — own the tournament’s No. 4 seed, thanks to Abmas combining with fellow conference first-teamer, Kevin Obanor. The junior forward from Houston is the only Summit League player currently to average a double-double with 18.6 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Not too shabby when combined with Abmas, the NCAA’s leading scorer at 24.7 points per game as a sophomore.
“Ultimately I want to be consistent,” Abmas said. “Being a leader, too. I think coming from last year playing, I have some experience from last year, so I kind of just want to share that knowledge (with) the other guys coming in, so being a leader, definitely is one of the things I’m trying to be consistent in.”
And Abmas said he’s only getting started.
“I think I can take it to another level, for sure,” he said. “Just gotta finish this season off the right way first, then we’ll look at the offseason, different things to focus on and improving, but definitely focusing on finishing this season the right way first.”
Then there’s ORU coach Paul Mills, who isn’t the least bit shocked by Abmas’ output this season.
“I don’t think it’s a surprise, because you kind of see what it’s like behind closed doors, but it’s a tribute to him,” Mills said. “It’s his work ethic, so I’m really, really happy for him. It’s well-deserved.”