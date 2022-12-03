Led by Hannah Cooper, ORU backcourt taking different approach under new coach

ORU point guard Hannah Cooper scored 6.5 points per game as a junior last season.

This year, the senior from El Paso, Texas, is scoring 19 points per game through the Golden Eagles’ first eight games under the direction of first-year ORU coach Kelsi Musick.

“Last year, I think we focused more on getting (the ball) to the post,” Cooper said, “but with this offense, it’s very guard-heavy. And so, like, if your guards can score, they’ll score.”

Ariel Walker, a fifth-year senior point guard, bumped her average from 5.6 last year to 10.2 points per game this season. Shooting guard Delaney Nix is scoring 10.9 points per game, up from 7.0 a year ago.

“Last year, it was kind of just ‘go stand in the corner and get the ball to the post,’” Walker says. “There’s more freedom. You actually feel like if you get it and you’re open, ‘oh, I can shoot the shot.’”

"I think one thing they're really starting to embrace is the freedom that they can use their God-given talents," Musick said. "We do have some sets, but at the end of the day, it's not a set play every time where so-and-so's going to do this. ... They get to kind of flow within the offense and share the basketball."

In addition to leading the team in scoring, Cooper tops the Golden Eagles in 3-point percentage (44%), assists (37) and steals (12). She attempted 53 total 3-pointers last season after she transferred to ORU via Western Colorado but has already taken 18 triples this year.

“Her (Cooper’s) summer was pretty good, but I think once we got closer into the season and then the preseason, she really started to make a shift,” Musick said. “She can just score down those lane lines and she’s shifty and she has a great mid-range. … And she can shoot it. They know that they’ve got the green light.”

“I feel like last year, she (Cooper) came in not really knowing where to go and what to do, kind of like everybody else,” Walker said. “Hannah’s a great point guard, and she’s just able to really attack. … She didn’t really shoot at all last year. She’s more confident.”

Before the season, Musick expected to seldom start Cooper and Walker simultaneously. After Walker scored 17 points off-the-bench Nov. 14 at Oklahoma State, Musick made the switch, but it had more to do with Walker's defensive skillset.

"I didn’t think we were starting as tenaciously as we needed to,” Musick says. “I think Ariel’s probably our best ball-stopper. … And the fact that they can play well together and we can push the ball and hopefully get some easier transition buckets is going to be key."

Off the court, Walker and Cooper are inseparable, frequently seen sitting together in the Mabee Center to watch men's games. Their chemistry has grown since a standoffish beginning to their relationship.

"We went at it every single day on the court. I actually did not like her on the court," Cooper says, "so we didn't really talk off the court. Then, after the season, I think the whole team, we started hanging out a lot more."

"Ariel and Hannah, I don't believe, had the opportunity to play much together last year, and I think they're embracing that," Musick said.

The Golden Eagles (2-6) travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas (9-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

While ORU's backcourt has flourished under Musick's new system, sophomore forward Tirzah Moore, who led the Golden Eagles with 14.7 points per game last season, has dropped slightly to 11.8 points per game. Musick is working to boost Moore's production while maintaining others'.

"Sometimes, we get in a tendency when we give it to her (Moore), we all watch her, and we can't," Musick said. "We've got to help her. We can't just stand there and watch her. We've got to make sure we're cutting and helping her and not allowing them just to trap us."

"I feel like we're still trying to figure out what you can do (in the offense)... We've been talking about, like, 'what is a good look for Tirzah?' Because she is probably the best post in our conference," Cooper says. "We're really just trying to figure out how to give her the ball in our offense."

"No one built Rome in a day. We're just building this thing," Musick said. "It will take time, but we'll get there. I promise."