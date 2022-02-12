Late charge falls short for ORU women at Kansas City

Bill Haisten and Guerin Emig also give updates on transfer portal attrition; Title IX's anniversary and ORU and TU basketball.

Down by 17 points at halftime and by 12 with seven minutes to play, the Oral Roberts women made a late push Saturday, but it wasn't quite enough.

The Golden Eagles went on an 11-0 run in the game's final minutes, and closed to within a single point (62-61) on a 3-pointer by Keni Jo Lippe with 3:16 remaining. But host Kansas City was able to hold on from that point, and the Roos claimed a 69-63 win at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

A basket by Kansas City's Sanaa' St. Andre snapped ORU's run and gave the Roos a 3-point lead. ORU managed just two points the rest of the game.

Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles (12-12, 7-6 Summit League) with 18 points, and Lippe had 15. Kiara Bradley had 19 points and nine rebounds to pace Kansas City (19-5, 9-4).

ORU has three home games next week, starting with a 4 p.m. game Monday against Western Illinois at the Mabee Center.

KANSAS CITY 69, ORU 63

ORU (12-12, 7-6): Ti. Moore 8-13 2-5 18, Lippe 6-14 0-0 15, Scott 3-6 4-4 10, Walker 4-8 0-0 9, Cooper 0-2 1-2 1, Nix 1-5 2-2 4, Tr. Moore 2-4 0-2 4, Schumacher 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-15 63.