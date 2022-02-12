Late charge falls short for ORU women at Kansas City

Down by 17 points at halftime and by 12 with seven minutes to play, the Oral Roberts women made a late push Saturday, but it wasn't quite enough.
The Golden Eagles went on an 11-0 run in the game's final minutes, and closed to within a single point (62-61) on a 3-pointer by Keni Jo Lippe with 3:16 remaining. But host Kansas City was able to hold on from that point, and the Roos claimed a 69-63 win at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
A basket by Kansas City's Sanaa' St. Andre snapped ORU's run and gave the Roos a 3-point lead. ORU managed just two points the rest of the game.
Tirzah Moore led the Golden Eagles (12-12, 7-6 Summit League) with 18 points, and Lippe had 15. Kiara Bradley had 19 points and nine rebounds to pace Kansas City (19-5, 9-4).
ORU has three home games next week, starting with a 4 p.m. game Monday against Western Illinois at the Mabee Center.
KANSAS CITY 69, ORU 63
ORU (12-12, 7-6): Ti. Moore 8-13 2-5 18, Lippe 6-14 0-0 15, Scott 3-6 4-4 10, Walker 4-8 0-0 9, Cooper 0-2 1-2 1, Nix 1-5 2-2 4, Tr. Moore 2-4 0-2 4, Schumacher 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-15 63.
Kansas City (19-5, 9-4): Bradley 7-14 1-1 19, McDavid 6-9 2-4 14, Alnatas 5-12 0-0 11, Bradford 4-8 1-4 10, Willems 2-4 0-0 5, St. Andre 5-8 0-0 10, Winslow 0-1 0-2 0, Mickens 0-2 0-0 0, Ewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 4-11 69.
ORU;10;12;24;17;--;63
KC;17;22;12;18;--;69
3-point goals: ORU 4-13 (Lippe 3-4, Walker 1-3, Nix 0-4, Cooper 0-1, Scott 0-1), KC 7-17 (Bradley 4-8, Willems 1-3, Bradford 1-2, Alnatas 1-2, Mickens 0-2). Rebounds: ORU 31 (Lippe 8), KC 34 (Bradley 9). Assists: ORU 15 (Cooper 6), KC 19 (Alnatas 9). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: ORU 13, KC 12. A: 701.