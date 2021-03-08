Kevin Obanor’s walk-off bucket vaults ORU to Summit title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a game defined by tremendous 3-point shooting, Kevin Obanor converted on a walk-off, tip-in basket that carried Oral Roberts to the Summit League championship game.

As fourth-seeded ORU and top-seeded South Dakota State were tied, 9.3 seconds remained in Monday night’s second half when the Golden Eagles inbounded the basketball in their backcourt. Max Abmas maneuvered into the paint and got off a contested shot from 10 feet. From the weakside, Obanor rebounded the miss. He elevated to the rim and dropped the ball through net as the final buzzer sounded on the Golden Eagles’ 90-88 victory.

“Fortunately, I don’t have to shed any tears after this one,” ORU coach Paul Mills said during his ESPN+ postgame interview.

Extending their bid for the ORU program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, the Golden Eagles advance to the Tuesday finale: an 8 p.m., ESPN2-televised championship clash with North Dakota State or South Dakota.

The tournament champion secures the Summit League’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth. North Dakota State and South Dakota met in Monday’s late semifinal contest.