Kevin Obanor’s walk-off bucket vaults ORU to Summit title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a game defined by tremendous 3-point shooting, Kevin Obanor converted on a walk-off, tip-in basket that carried Oral Roberts to the Summit League championship game.
As fourth-seeded ORU and top-seeded South Dakota State were tied, 9.3 seconds remained in Monday night’s second half when the Golden Eagles inbounded the basketball in their backcourt. Max Abmas maneuvered into the paint and got off a contested shot from 10 feet. From the weakside, Obanor rebounded the miss. He elevated to the rim and dropped the ball through net as the final buzzer sounded on the Golden Eagles’ 90-88 victory.
“Fortunately, I don’t have to shed any tears after this one,” ORU coach Paul Mills said during his ESPN+ postgame interview.
Extending their bid for the ORU program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, the Golden Eagles advance to the Tuesday finale: an 8 p.m., ESPN2-televised championship clash with North Dakota State or South Dakota.
The tournament champion secures the Summit League’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth. North Dakota State and South Dakota met in Monday’s late semifinal contest.
During the regular season, ORU and North Dakota State split in games played at Fargo. ORU and South Dakota met only once, with the Coyotes winning 86-84 at home on Feb. 20.
As they eliminated the Jackrabbits on Monday, the Golden Eagles were carried by Kareem Thompson, who totaled 28 points on 8-of-11 shooting overall and 4-of-6 shooting on 3-pointers; and by Abmas, the Summit League Player of the Year and the NCAA Division I scoring leader.
While limited to 18 points (6.6 below his average), Abmas had 10 assists and was the premier playmaker at the Sanford Pentagon arena. For South Dakota State (16-7), Baylor Scheierman scored three of his 28 points on three free throws with 9.3 seconds left to play. Mills was not pleased that ORU would foul a 3-point shooter while having had a three-point lead.
The Golden Eagles (15-10) finished with six players in double figures scoring, led by Thompson's 22.
Both teams were hot from 3-point range in the second half. Overall, the Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits were 20-of-40 on 3-point attempts.