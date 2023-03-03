On the heels of a successful five-year playing career at Oral Roberts, Keni Jo Lippe was ready to launch her coaching career as a graduate assistant.

The only problem: She couldn’t find an in-state program interested in bringing her on board.

“I was emailing a bunch of women’s college coaches and going to different places and interviewing, and nothing was working out,” Lippe said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Lippe was working in the ORU athletics office as a receptionist last year when she crossed paths with men’s coach Paul Mills, who casually asked whether she would consider being a GA for his team.

“I had to pick my jaw off the floor,” she said. “I think I was in shock.”

When Mills told Lippe to think about it and pray about it, she immediately responded: “I’ve thought about it, and I’ve prayed about it. I want to do it.”

The move allowed Lippe to stay in her master’s program and work with a special Golden Eagles team that made an undefeated run through the Summit League heading into a postseason that begins Saturday.

“All these doors had closed, and then the best one opened,” she said. “It was something that I didn’t even think was possible.

“I thought it was way out of my reach. I will be incredibly thankful to coach Mills for the rest of my life for giving me this opportunity because there is nothing like this.”

Lippe earned the opportunity — a rare one for women in the men’s college coaching ranks — based on her reputation as a person and as a player.

“She’s got competitive integrity,” Mills said. “She’s got personal integrity. … She’s very ambitious. Her coaching in the NBA, I could see it.”

At ORU, Lippe totaled 1,742 points. At Adair High School, she scored 1,676 points. These days, she’s torching ORU opponents when GAs and student coaches play each other the night before games.

“You can imagine who our best player is,” Mills said. “She’s out there dropping 40 on UMKC and she’s out there dropping 40 on Western Illinois.”

Lippe’s GA role includes working with players in individual workouts, helping out in practice and breaking down film.

“A lot of behind-the-scenes stuff and a lot of stuff that gives me really good experience,” she said. “This season and everything that I’ve been learning has been so cool, the biggest blessing in my life.

“I’ve learned so much in such a short time from coach Mills and the coaching staff, and even about myself. It’s been really fun.”

Lippe, who is wrapping up her degree and getting married this summer, is savoring the rest of her time with a team that has potential to make the NCAA Tournament as the top seed for the conference tournament.

“My stomach has been in knots all week long just thinking about the tournament,” she said. “Being able to be around this team, you see how bad they want it.

“This is my first taste of what it feels like to be a coach, coaching a group of people who want to win and who desire to win. I just want it so bad for them.”