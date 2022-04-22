Kelsi Musick introduced as ORU's next women's coach

In hiring Kelsi Musick as Oral Roberts University’s women’s head basketball coach, the university took its next step during a transformative period for its basketball programs, ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said.

Musick was introduced as the 11th head coach in university history Friday afternoon inside ORU’s Global Learning Center. About 100 feet south of its entrance, the skeleton of the Mike Carter Athletic Center, a $15 million, 10,000-square-foot facility for ORU’s basketball teams, has been erected and is expected to be finished by spring 2023.

The facility is named for long-time ORU Athletic Director Mike Carter and was announced off the heels of the men’s team’s historic Sweet Sixteen run in 2021.

“After the Sweet Sixteen run, all this momentum, all this energy came to our athletic department, with the building, with everything that’s going on,” said Johnson, who replaced Carter in August. “Everybody talks about how they want to be the next Gonzaga. The real vision is we want to be the next ORU.

“We want to be, in five years, a program that everybody’s looking at, modeling after us, wondering how ORU did it. We want to be the case study,” Johnson said.

Musick brings an impressive resume from a 13-year tenure at Southwestern Oklahoma State. She led the Lady Bulldogs to a program-record 35 consecutive wins during the 2018-19 season, concluding with the team’s first trip to the Division II championship game, where the Lady Bulldogs were defeated by Lubbock Christian. All together, she has appeared in the NCAA Tournament seven times, won 20-plus games eight times and compiled a 259-125 record at SWOSU.

For Johnson and ORU’s hiring committee, Musick’s skill set “checks all of the boxes”: culture, evaluation, recruiting, development, coaching and — especially in a top-heavy Summit League dominated by South Dakota and South Dakota State — winning.

“(Musick) has proven that she can not only build a winner, she can keep it on top,” Johnson said.

Last season, Misti Cussen’s ORU team finished 16-15 overall and fourth in the conference, better than its projected sixth-place finish, but well behind the first- and second-place Coyotes and Jackrabbits, both of which lost only one regular-season game. The last time South Dakota and South Dakota State did not finish first and second in the Summit League was the 2016-17 season.

ORU announced it would not renew Cussen’s contract following the 2021-22 season after 10 years as head coach and 26 total seasons on ORU’s staff. It was first announced Musick would replace Cussen on Thursday.

“Going in, I think just changing the system and changing our style of play and getting (players) to believe in it and play hard for 40 minutes, we’re going to be able to compete really quick, and that’s my goal,” Musick said.

Johnson alluded to the men’s team’s style of play as similar to Musick’s style.

“I think it’s going to be similar to the men. I think you’re going to see a little bit of a fast-paced style of offense, score a lot of points. It’s going to be exciting. It’s a big day for us,” Johnson said.

“No one wants to watch some slow girl’s basketball. We’re going to run a high-octane offense, get up-and-down the floor. I like to be top-10 in the nation in scoring, and that’s doable,” Musick said.

Musick hopes to reach those goals while recruiting in-state prospects. A native of Canton who played collegiately at Cameron, Musick prides herself in recruiting local talent. She noted that she started five Oklahomans in SWOSU’s title game appearance in 2019.

“I think there’s a lot of amazing talent here in Oklahoma, and I definitely want to keep it here,” Musick said.

Musick first addressed ORU’s players Thursday afternoon during a team meeting. She told them not to expect a long rebuilding process.

“I’m not going to talk about the next two and five years. I want to talk about right now and winning as fast as possible,” Musick said.

“(Musick is) a proven winner, so I think we’re all excited about her,” said veteran forward Katie Scott. “You can tell, the way she talks, she just loves the game, loves the girls, and wants to be a steward for us in more ways than one.

“We have all of the pieces to compete at that next level. It was just about putting it all together. I think that’s what coach Musick is going to be able to do with us,” Scott said.

