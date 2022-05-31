Just a little bit higher: Track legend Joe Dial reflects on his long coaching career at ORU

For Joe Dial, coaching his last collegiate meet was only a bookmark in a prolific life in track and field.

After 29 years as Oral Roberts University’s men’s and women’s track coach, the Oklahoma native coached his farewell meet last weekend at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Before Dial, 59, coached ORU’s teams through nearly three decades, he led one of the most prolific lives in U.S. pole vaulting history. It started in Marlow.

Dial was charmed by the pole vault at 5 years old. His father, Dean, and two brothers, Rex and Jimmy, had each been accomplished vaulters, as Rex won the Oklahoma Class B title in 1969. Dial’s first pole wasn’t much of a pole at all, rather half of one Rex snapped during a meet.

“I was 5. All I remember was doing it in our front yard. I dug a little hole, and I’d just land right back on the dirt,” Dial said. “I learned how that young, and then I didn’t vault until we moved down to Texas City. … I came back in the fifth grade to Marlow.”

By his eighth-grade year, Dial was already breaking records at local meets. Doug Eaton authored a 2018 autobiography on Dial titled “The Sky’s the Limit,” detailing Dial’s story from its hot start.

“At age 14, Joe broke the Amateur Athletic Union record for the state of Oklahoma for the Intermediate Division (14 and 15 year olds) at Jacobs Field in Norman, Oklahoma, when he pole vaulted 12 feet, 7 inches,” Eaton wrote.

“I just really enjoyed it so much. Just like, ‘OK, I can just go a little bit higher. I can go just a little bit higher,’” Dial said.

Higher he went.

Dial went on to win four consecutive high school state titles in the pole vault. He would set the sophomore, junior and senior high school national records, as well as the Oklahoma indoor and outdoor records.

Simultaneous with his record-breaking streak, Dial discovered a knack for coaching. His first pupil was David Jones, a fellow high school vaulter from Duncan who would eventually become Dial’s college teammate. Jones and Dial would travel the 20 minutes to either’s town to work out together, Dial often observing Jones’ form and giving feedback.

“I remember somewhere in high school, they’d ask you what you wanted to do when you grow up,” Dial said. “I said I wanted to be a coach … that’s exactly what I wanted to do.”

Coaching wasn’t ready for Dial quite yet, as participating in the sport still rewarded his exceptional talent. With a jump of 18 feet, 1¼ inches at the Oklahoma State University All-Comers meet, Dial set the national high school record his senior year in 1981.

It wasn’t the last Stillwater heard of him. Oklahoma State beat out Oklahoma and others to land the top pole vaulting prospect in the country. Dial wasted no time returning the favor. He set the Big 8 indoor record at 18 feet, one-half inch to win the conference title his freshman year.

Dial won six more conference titles, along with a Big 8 Male Athlete of the Year award in 1985. He was twice an indoor and outdoor national champion in 1984 and 85 while becoming the first collegiate vaulter to clear 19 feet. In 2004, the Daily Oklahoman named Dial the third-best OSU athlete of all time behind John Smith and Barry Sanders.

Even after dominating the pole vault at the collegiate level, Dial’s career was just getting started. The sport took Dial to five continents while he repeatedly broke national records. He set and reset the American record at 19-2¾, then 19-3½ then 19.4¼, and again six more times over a nine-year span.

From 1981-89, Dial never fell out of the top 10 vaulters in Track and Field News’ U.S. rankings. In 1986, Dial set a world record at 19 feet, 4¾ inches; to his dismay, it held up only one week before the USSR’s Sergey Bubka reset it in Moscow.

“Well, at least I got to enjoy the world record for a week,” Dial said in Eaton’s book.

Eventually, all that could intervene in Dial’s success was fate. In five tries as a USA Trials qualifier (1980, ‘84, ‘88, ‘92 and ‘96), Dial was unable to make the Olympic team for various reasons, including injuries.

Dial became ORU’s coach in 1994. His coaching accolades rival even his vaulting career. He coached 70 NCAA Championship qualifiers, 48 All-Americans, five Olympic Trials qualifiers and three NCAA Championships.

Andretti Bain was the first NCAA Champion in ORU history, winning both the indoor and outdoor 400-meter NCAA Championships in 2008. Bain also became the first Olympic medalist in ORU history when his Bahaman 4x400m relay team won silver in Beijing in 2008. He is regarded as Dial’s most accomplished athlete.

In 2012, ORU’s Jack Whitt won the NCAA outdoor pole vault with a jump of 18-6½.

It was first announced that Dial would retire from ORU in February. Dial plans to continue coaching students individually and hosting pole vaulting clinics.

