Jackson Loftin soaring in first season for ORU

Through 38 games, Oral Roberts University transfer infielder Jackson Loftin ranks among the top five in 11 Summit League categories.

Most notably, his 40 runs scored ranks first in the league as the Golden Eagles (24-14) sit third in conference standings following a 5-1 win Tuesday night over Oklahoma at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Loftin hit his seventh home run of the year to deep left-center during the fourth inning against the Sooners. The redshirt junior ranks fourth in the league in that category.

“He’s been great. You know, we had a chance to see Jackson this summer during the recruiting process,” said 10th-year ORU coach Ryan Folmar. “I think we all knew right away that he had chance to be a really good player."

Loftin played the first three years of his college career at Sam Houston State, including one shortened by COVID-19. In 76 career games for the Bearkats, he recorded 39 hits, 17 RBIs, two home runs and 21 runs scored.

This year alone Loftin has 47 hits, 31 RBI and 40 runs on fewer at-bats than he totaled at Sam Houston State.

“You know, it’s been great. I think the coaching staff does a great job. They really just let us play and let us have a good time,” Loftin said. “They’re there to give us some good knowledge and really help us be the best players we can. That really helps us to be able to play well.”

Loftin started a bit slower than the pace at which he has since played. In his first 10 at-bats, he had only one hit as the Golden Eagles started 1-2.

Gradually, Loftin picked up speed as ORU went on an eight-game win streak. He had at least one hit in six of those games, including three three-hit games.

By his 10th game in an ORU uniform, Loftin had already totaled more home runs than he had in three seasons at Sam Houston State.

“My approach at the plate has grown for sure,” Loftin said. “I think coach Folmar does a good job with the hitters … so I think in that aspect it’s grown, just being able to make the right swing decisions on the right pitches.”

Loftin has not only played his best baseball this season, but he has been consistent in ORU’s biggest wins.

Loftin starred in ORU’s win 8-4 win over No. 2 Ole Miss on March 13, hitting a home run that plated two runners to put the Golden Eagles up 4-1 early.

In the Golden Eagles’ 15-9 win over No. 2 Oklahoma State on April 19, Loftin scored two runs and notched two RBI as ORU took down the Cowboys in Stillwater.

"Man, he’s come out and he’s performed really well, and he’s done it on a big stage,” Folmar said.

“It’s fun. I’m just out here, and I’m trying to glorify God with how I’m playing, and man, just have fun,” Loftin said. “Worrying about those two things alone will kind of take care of the rest of it.”

Loftin and the Golden Eagles play a three-game series at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado this week. The Bears host ORU at 3 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

After that, the Golden Eagles take a shorter trip south for a Monday matchup with Air Force in Colorado Springs.

As the Golden Eagles head into their last 15 regular season games, Lofton’s aspirations for the team include a conference championship and more.

“Getting to play in a regional and maybe a super regional and going all the way to Omaha, that would be a blast,” Loftin said. “That would be something that everybody here has worked hard to do.”

