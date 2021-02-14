Jackrabbits flip script on Golden Eagles to salvage series split

Valentine’s Day was a big missed opportunity for Oral Roberts University in the race for a Summit League men’s basketball title.
Douglas Wilson, the Summit’s preseason player-of-the-year selection, scored 23 points while Baylor Schierman produced 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State past ORU 95-80 at Mabee Center.
Max Abmas scored 30 for ORU (11-9, 8-4), which missed a chance to move into a three-way tie with South Dakota and North Dakota State for the Summit lead with only four games remaining. And a loss would have been a big setback for SDSU (12-5, 6-2) after losing 103-86 in the series opener Saturday.
But instead SDSU flipped Saturday’s script that had ORU rallying from a small halftime deficit and breaking away in a rout.
ORU seemed to go into Sunday’s halftime with momentum after Carlos Jurgens sank a 3 just before time expired to take a 44-43 lead.
The teams traded baskets in the early moments of the second half. Abmas sank two free throws to give ORU its last lead, 51-49, with 16:29 left. During the next three minutes, SDSU went on a 12-0 run, ignited by Alex Arians’ 3-point play, and ORU never recovered.
Abmas sank a 3-pointer that made it 71-63 with 9:10 remaining, but Arians quickly answered with a 3 and the Golden Eagles never again cut their deficit to single digits.
The Jackrabbits devastated ORU on the boards with a 52-32 rebounding advantage that led to a 44-14 scoring advantage on points in the paint.
“When you get outrebounded by 20 and dominate the paint points like they did, it really makes it difficult on you,” ORU coach Paul Mills said.
ORU was 16-of-30 on 3s in Saturday’s win, but only 16-of-41 on Sunday, including 5-of-16 in the second half. Abmas, after scoring 42 points Saturday, was 6-of-11 on 3s.
Kareem Thompson, who averages 7.2, scored a career-high 18 points for ORU, but the Golden Eagles only received 10 points and seven rebounds from Kevin Obanor, who averages 19.8 and 10.0 respectively.
“Kareem is improving as a player,” Mills said. “He did a good job of knocking down open shots — 3-for-6 (on 3s) — he’s a 44% 3-point shooter so he can make those and he did a good job of converting those opportunities when Max drew a lot of attention.”
SDSU scored the game’s first eight points, but ORU quickly rallied and caught the Jackrabbits at 13 on Abmas’ layup. SDSU built its lead back to 31-23 before in a stretch similar to Saturday’s game at a similar point, ORU went on a 14-0 run as Abmas sank a trio of 3s in a span of 2:07 for a 35-31 lead.
Although Saturday’s script was reversed, Sunday’s result was a return to form in some aspects for the Jackrabbits, who have won 14 of their last 16 meetings with ORU.
The Golden Eagles will visit South Dakota for a two-game series next Saturday and Sunday.