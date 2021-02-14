Jackrabbits flip script on Golden Eagles to salvage series split

The Jackrabbits devastated ORU on the boards with a 52-32 rebounding advantage that led to a 44-14 scoring advantage on points in the paint.

“When you get outrebounded by 20 and dominate the paint points like they did, it really makes it difficult on you,” ORU coach Paul Mills said.

ORU was 16-of-30 on 3s in Saturday’s win, but only 16-of-41 on Sunday, including 5-of-16 in the second half. Abmas, after scoring 42 points Saturday, was 6-of-11 on 3s.

Kareem Thompson, who averages 7.2, scored a career-high 18 points for ORU, but the Golden Eagles only received 10 points and seven rebounds from Kevin Obanor, who averages 19.8 and 10.0 respectively.

“Kareem is improving as a player,” Mills said. “He did a good job of knocking down open shots — 3-for-6 (on 3s) — he’s a 44% 3-point shooter so he can make those and he did a good job of converting those opportunities when Max drew a lot of attention.”

SDSU scored the game’s first eight points, but ORU quickly rallied and caught the Jackrabbits at 13 on Abmas’ layup. SDSU built its lead back to 31-23 before in a stretch similar to Saturday’s game at a similar point, ORU went on a 14-0 run as Abmas sank a trio of 3s in a span of 2:07 for a 35-31 lead.