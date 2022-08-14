Jack Sutter: Former ORU assistant took many paths in long basketball coaching career

After serving as an assistant basketball coach at Oral Roberts for a few years, Jack Sutter’s career path took him to many different jobs.

He experienced the highest of highs when helping lead Oral Roberts to an Elite Eight game against Kansas in 1974 under head coach Ken Trickey.

Trickey, who also served as ORU's athletic director, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the early morning of March 15, the day before the Kansas game, according to Tulsa World archives. He suspended himself and recommended that Sutter coach the squad against the Jayhawks. However, school president Oral Roberts announced before the KU contest that Trickey would coach the game after coming to him and apologizing. ORU went on the lose to Kansas, 93-90, in overtime.

The next season, Trickey was hired at Iowa State and Sutter followed; however, both were out of work after a pair of disappointing seasons with the Cyclones.

Sutter’s path then took him through stints as a high school athletic director, a teacher, a junior college head coach and even a high school coach. He now resides near Tampa, Florida, where he retired after his final stop at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida.

“I’ve had a great career,” said Sutter, 77, who has lived in Florida since 1985. “I’ve been able to do a lot of things.”

Sutter played collegiately at Middle Tennessee State from 1964-67, with Trickey as his coach for two years. Sutter went into teaching directly out of college until he was able to “skip a few steps” when Trickey offered him an assistant job at Oral Roberts.

Sutter finds it fitting that his career started and ended with teaching, although the few years of high-level basketball at ORU in between was a great experience. “I’ve come full circle,” Sutter said.

Sutter was the athletic director at a school in Highland Park, Michigan, for a year after his stint at Oral Roberts ended. But then, the next year, he started a job as the head coach at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, where he spent five seasons before the rigors of junior college recruiting started to wear on him.

“I think I might just consider moving someplace where it’s warm and not coaching anymore,” Sutter remembers thinking to himself. “I’d recruited enough in Florida so I knew enough about it.”

After getting burned out from coaching, he took eight years off before being reinvigorated by the opportunity to coach his son, Andy, at Bloomingdale in 1993.

“I had no intention of coaching again until my son came through and he was good,” Sutter said. “I decided, ‘hey, I’ve coached everyone else’s son, I’d like to coach my own.”

Sutter regained his passion for coaching through his son and became the team’s head coach before retiring just a few years afterward. Since retiring, he has spent time writing an autobiography titled “Welcome to my World,” so his grandchildren could remember all the steps their grandpa took.

And still, he would never change his past for a thing, especially those years at Oral Roberts.

“Kind of like Forrest Gump and he’s running,” Sutter said. “Well, I just kept going.”

