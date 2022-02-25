In fourth place in Summit, ORU women look for strong finish in South Dakota

Oral Roberts at South Dakota

1 p.m Saturday

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.

Records: ORU 15-13, 10-7 Summit League; South Dakota 22-5, 15-1

Stream: Go Yotes Live

Three storylines

From Adair, Oklahoma: Keni Jo Lippe enters her last regular season game in a Golden Eagles uniform with 1,711 career points and 695 rebounds. She was the 21st Golden Eagle to hit the 1,000-point mark.

Exceeding expectations: ORU was picked to finish sixth in the league's preseason poll. With a 10-7 conference record, the Golden Eagles are fourth in the Summit League standings entering the regular season finale. tournament.

Scouting the Coyotes: Chloe Lamb leads all Coyotes with 15.4 points per game, trailed by Hannah Sjerven's 14.5 points and Liv Korngable's 12.8. With a 15-1 conference record, South Dakota sits second in the Summit standings. South Dakota State defeated ORU 90-59 on Dec. 20 in Tulsa.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

