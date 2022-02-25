In fourth place in Summit, ORU women look for strong finish in South Dakota

Oral Roberts at South Dakota
1 p.m Saturday
Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, S.D.
Records: ORU 15-13, 10-7 Summit League; South Dakota 22-5, 15-1
Stream: Go Yotes Live
Three storylines
From Adair, Oklahoma: Keni Jo Lippe enters her last regular season game in a Golden Eagles uniform with 1,711 career points and 695 rebounds. She was the 21st Golden Eagle to hit the 1,000-point mark.
Exceeding expectations: ORU was picked to finish sixth in the league's preseason poll. With a 10-7 conference record, the Golden Eagles are fourth in the Summit League standings entering the regular season finale. tournament.
Scouting the Coyotes: Chloe Lamb leads all Coyotes with 15.4 points per game, trailed by Hannah Sjerven's 14.5 points and Liv Korngable's 12.8. With a 15-1 conference record, South Dakota sits second in the Summit standings. South Dakota State defeated ORU 90-59 on Dec. 20 in Tulsa.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.