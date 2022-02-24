In a 106-102 classic, ORU stumbles at the finish while SDSU extends win streak

After the Golden Eagles were dealt an overtime loss to South Dakota State in a Summit League classic at the Mabee Center, Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills said his players would accept an immediate rematch challenge if given the opportunity.

“If you’re even slightly competitive, when you lose, you probably say, ‘Hey, you want to run that back?’ ” Mills said. “We’ve got that kind of group.”

The Summit League-leading Jackrabbits left the Mabee Center with a 106-102 overtime victory. It was their second win of the season over the Golden Eagles, and it extended South Dakota State’s win streak to 17 games. That streak is the longest in Division I basketball. Top-ranked Gonzaga and Murray State also have 17-game win streaks.

With less than 15 seconds remaining in regulation and the Golden Eagles leading by two, Elijah Lufile gathered a rebound and passed to D.J. Weaver, who was fouled and sent to the foul line with 10.8 seconds left.