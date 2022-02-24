In a 106-102 classic, ORU stumbles at the finish while SDSU extends win streak

After the Golden Eagles were dealt an overtime loss to South Dakota State in a Summit League classic at the Mabee Center, Oral Roberts basketball coach Paul Mills said his players would accept an immediate rematch challenge if given the opportunity.
“If you’re even slightly competitive, when you lose, you probably say, ‘Hey, you want to run that back?’ ” Mills said. “We’ve got that kind of group.”
The Summit League-leading Jackrabbits left the Mabee Center with a 106-102 overtime victory. It was their second win of the season over the Golden Eagles, and it extended South Dakota State’s win streak to 17 games. That streak is the longest in Division I basketball. Top-ranked Gonzaga and Murray State also have 17-game win streaks.
With less than 15 seconds remaining in regulation and the Golden Eagles leading by two, Elijah Lufile gathered a rebound and passed to D.J. Weaver, who was fouled and sent to the foul line with 10.8 seconds left.
Weaver, who entered at 72% from the line, missed both shots as the Jackrabbits secured the rebound. At the other end, with 1.3 seconds remaining, SDSU’s Luke Appel was sent to the foul line. He converted on both attempts and sent the game to overtime. Before Thursday, Appel averaged 8.4 points per game. Against ORU, he had an unbelievable performance: 41 points on 16-of-20 shooting from the field.
“Nobody’s going to beat (Weaver) him over the head for missing it,” Mills said. “The only thing that you ever ask of your guys is, ‘Will you give us a chance?’ We had chances.”
In overtime, the Jacks took a seven-point advantage with 2½ minutes left. Max Abmas and Carlos Jurgens, who led the Golden Eagles with 34 and 25 points, respectively, answered with consecutive 3-pointers to bring the ORU deficit back to one point.
South Dakota State strung together another flurry of free throws. An Abmas desperation 3-pointer made it a one-point game with three seconds left, but the Jacks countered with a deep pass and layup to clinch the victory.
The trio of Appel, Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 96 of South Dakota State’s 106 points. The Jackrabbits were 6-for-15 from 3-point range. They entered the game ranked first nationally in 3-point percentage at 45.2%.
The Thursday thriller was seen by a Mabee Center crowd of 4,894 – ORU’s best attendance figure for a Summit League home game this season.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, again at the Mabee Center, the Golden Eagles host South Dakota for the final game of the regular season. ORU will celebrate forward Francis Lacis during its Senior Day ceremony. Next week, the Golden Eagles travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Summit League Championship.
Oral Roberts captured the 2021 Summit League tournament title and secured the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008. Mills said he looks forward to next week’s tournament and the potential of a third clash with the Jackrabbits.
“We hope we see them. You hope you play these guys,” Mills said. “We made adjustments from the first game to the second game. We’ll make them again if we get the opportunity.”