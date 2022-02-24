In a 106-102 classic, ORU stumbles at the finish line

ORU coach Paul Mills said Thursday night after the Golden Eagles’ overtime loss to South Dakota State that if his players were presented a hypothetical opportunity to replay the Jackrabbits the same night, they would undoubtedly agree to it.

“I think you have to look forward to these opportunities,“ Mills said. “If you’re even slightly competitive, when you lose, you probably say, ‘hey, you want to run that back?’ We’ve got that kind of group.”

The Jackrabbits, ranked first in the Summit League with an undefeated conference record, left the Mabee Center with their second win of the season over the Golden Eagles, a 106-102 overtime decision.

Elijah Lufile gathered a rebound with under fifteen seconds remaining in regulation and the Golden Eagles leading by two. The forward, who finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds, passed the ball to D.J. Weaver, who was consequently fouled and sent to the free throw line for two shots with 10.5 seconds left.

Weaver, who entered the game shooting 72.2% from the line, missed both shots as the Jackrabbits secured the rebound. A foul against the Golden Eagles then sent SDSU’s Luke Appel to the free throw line with 1.3 seconds to go. He made both en route to a 41-point night.