In a 106-102 classic, ORU stumbles at the finish line

ORU coach Paul Mills said Thursday night after the Golden Eagles’ overtime loss to South Dakota State that if his players were presented a hypothetical opportunity to replay the Jackrabbits the same night, they would undoubtedly agree to it.
“I think you have to look forward to these opportunities,“ Mills said. “If you’re even slightly competitive, when you lose, you probably say, ‘hey, you want to run that back?’ We’ve got that kind of group.”
The Jackrabbits, ranked first in the Summit League with an undefeated conference record, left the Mabee Center with their second win of the season over the Golden Eagles, a 106-102 overtime decision.
Elijah Lufile gathered a rebound with under fifteen seconds remaining in regulation and the Golden Eagles leading by two. The forward, who finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds, passed the ball to D.J. Weaver, who was consequently fouled and sent to the free throw line for two shots with 10.5 seconds left.
Weaver, who entered the game shooting 72.2% from the line, missed both shots as the Jackrabbits secured the rebound. A foul against the Golden Eagles then sent SDSU’s Luke Appel to the free throw line with 1.3 seconds to go. He made both en route to a 41-point night.
“Those are areas, you know, you trust D.J. to give him another opportunity,” Mills said. “Nobody’s going to beat him over the head for missing it. The only thing that you ever ask of your guys is, ‘will you give us a chance?’ We had chances.”
The Jackrabbits took a quick five-point lead early in the extra period then wrestled the Golden Eagles to a seven-point advantage with 2:28 left.
Carlos Jurgens and Max Abmas, who led the Golden Eagles with 34 and 25 points, respectively, answered on consecutive triples to bring the game back to one point.
South Dakota State strung together another short run of free throws to make it a two-score game, and aside from an Abmas desperation three-pointer that made it a one-point game with three seconds left (and was answered with a down-court inbound and layup with .8 seconds left), the Golden Eagles were out of contention.
The trio of Appel, Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman combined for 96 of S.D. State’s 106. The Jackrabbits shot 6-for-15 from deep after entering the game ranked first nationally in 3-point percentage at 45.2%.
“What we were willing to live with was (South Dakota State) playing through us. We weren’t willing to live with them playing around us, so we’ll have to get better in that particular stage," Mills said, "but … you’ve got to nod your head and kind of give them credit for the plays they made down the stretch.”
With only one match between ORU and the conference tournament, Mills said he looked forward to a potential third opportunity to play the Jackrabbits.
“We hope we see them. You hope you play these guys,” Mills said. “We made adjustments from the first game to the second game. We’ll make them again if we get the opportunity.”
The Golden Eagles complete their regular season schedule against South Dakota at 7 p.m. Saturday, when ORU will celebrate forward Francis Lacis during its senior day festivities. The Summit League tournament tips off March 5 in Sioux Falls, S.D.