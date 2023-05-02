The first pitch of Jake McMurray’s at-bat went well over his head. He still swung at it.

Nerves were high for McMurray, Oral Roberts’ first baseman batting in a crucial spot. Two runners were on base. The Golden Eagles were trailing by a run in the bottom of the seventh. The opportunity — for ORU's hottest hitter — was there for the taking.

“I tried to settle down,” McMurray, the current Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week said.

Then, with a full count, McMurray found a ball he liked. And after floating it down the left field foul line, he narrowly cleared the fence at J.L. Johnson Stadium for a three-run homer.

Two weeks ago, McMurray hadn’t recorded a home run all season. On Tuesday night in Tulsa, his three-run homer accounted for his fifth, and provided ORU with the go-ahead run to complete a comeback and defeat Oklahoma State 9-7, sweeping the regular season series.

“I just try to be a little bit more aggressive,” McMurray said of his recent offensive surge. “I think I was taking a little bit at the beginning of the year, a little too much, so just try to swing a little bit more and when the pitch shows up try to get a good swing on it.”

Golden Eagles clawed back in

Innings before McMurray homered, the Golden Eagles struggled offensively.

ORU (33-11) managed only one hit in the first four innings. They hadn’t put a runner on base since the first as OSU's right-hander Carson Benge was well on his way to the most complete start of his career.

“Coach was pretty upset with our at-bats, and we weren’t happy with the way we were hitting,” McMurray said. “I think it was a little passive, a little ‘soft’ is what (coach Ryan) Folmar said.”

Then in the fifth, ORU’s Mac McCroskey stepped up to the plate.

On a 1-0 count, McCroskey crushed a ball to right-center — accounting for his team-best 13th homer — to help lift the Golden Eagles out of their rut.

“Our at-bats got better,” Folmar said. “I thought we tightened them up a little bit, we drew a couple walks there to kind of get us going.”

After the homer, ORU would score at least two runs in the final three innings, including a four-run seventh to take the lead.

Benge sets career-highs, bullpen allows six runs

Benge was successful at shutting down the ORU offense in the first half of the game, eventually pitching 5.1 innings and striking out nine batters in the process, both career-highs for the redshirt freshman.

“Step in the right direction,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said of the performance. “So, it will be very important if we put together that third starter role on the weekend.”

But with bases loaded in the sixth inning, Benge’s night would end, being replaced by Evan O’Toole. In fact, the Cowboys (30-14) would use four relief arms through the final 2.2 innings.

Riggio homers twice

Halfway through the game, OSU held a comfortable 5-0 lead.

Thanks in large part to second baseman Roc Riggio’s bat. The 5-foot-9 second baseman for the Cowboys hit back-to-back home runs, starting with a two-run shot in the third, followed by a solo homer in the fifth.

Coincidentally, each landed just to the left of the batter’s eye, accounting for the home run No. 13 and No. 14 of Riggio’s season.

The RBIs wouldn’t stop there for Riggio, who tacked on two more in the top of the ninth on a single into the outfield to finish with five on Tuesday. It cut the Cowboys’ deficit to two, but wouldn’t result in OSU completing a comeback.

ORU 9, OSU 7

Okla. State;012;110;002;--;7;11;2

Oral Roberts;000;012;42x;--;9;9;0

Benge, O’Toole (6), Hendry (7), Davis (7), Root (8) and Adkison. Caravalho, Isaacs (3), Widener (6), Patten (8), Denton (9) and Godman. W: Widener (2-2); L: Hendry (2-1). HR: OSU, Riggio 2(14); ORU, McCroskey (13), Stahl (8), McMurray (5). T: 2:55. A: 2,273