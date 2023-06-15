Cade Denton makes a point to be the first to arrive at the workout facility of J.L. Johnson Stadium for morning lifts.

The same applies to team practices. In his mind, the earlier the arrival, the lower the likelihood of an interruption -- or some form of hogwash -- interrupting the ORU All-American closer of his pre-workout routine.

All is well, until a blonde, long-haired figure enters the scene, typically cracking a subtle, out-of-pocket joke, depriving Denton of his focus. The usual image of an uncanny dress combination when the said individual makes an appearance adds to the diversion from Denton’s routine.

“Jonah, what are you wearing?” he asks.

Jonah? Jonah Cox, the Oral Roberts star center fielder who ranks seventh nationally with a .420 batting average with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs going into the College World Series opener against TCU at 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Not to mention, his 47-game hitting streak is just 11 games short of Robin Ventura’s 58-game streak set in 1987 – one perceived by many to be untouchable.

But behind the pristine offensive talent and superb defensive ability in the outfield lies a daffy, fun-loving persona who lightens the mood of his teammates nearly every chance he gets – starting with the morning lifts or practices.

It’s a different dress combination each time for Cox. However, there is one commonality: crocks.

He reportedly wears crocks to nearly every team event in some capacity outside of games. According to Denton, Cox holds the status of ORU’s most unorthodox dresser, recalling an instance where the Golden Eagle center fielder wore a Hawaiian shirt to a team meal earlier in the season – of course, with crocks.

“They’re comfortable,” Cox said with a grin. “I wish I could say it was out of superstition. That would be pretty cool and funny. But no, it’s just me being me.”

Denton rebutted his teammate’s claim.

“It should be a crime wearing (crocks) to some of the things he has,” he said jokingly of his teammate. “I could list a number of instances.”

In spite of the historical junior season, the road to college baseball stardom hasn’t come easy. His buzz as a high school prospect was minimal, and position changes have come frequently. But through it all, a rare talent has been molded.

“He just plays the game the right way,” Denton said. “Some guys in baseball just have the tools to get it done, and he’s one of them.”

‘He grew up on a baseball diamond’:

From the first time he picked up a baseball to his initial game in cleats, stirrups and a ball cap, Cox had a genuine love for the game.

But the longstanding baseball pedigree that resided within his family likely made the largest impact, Cox said.

His father, Darron, played baseball at OU at the same time his mother, Karen, played softball there.

Darron was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth round of the 1989 MLB Draft. He made his debut for the now-defunct Montreal Expos in April 1999, spending 16 seasons as a professional baseball player, and was a coach with the Tulsa Drillers from 2003-05.

A large amount of Jonah’s youth memories consisted of deep, extensive conversations with his father solely about baseball.

“I remember, there would be times where we’d strike up a conversation and talk what felt like for hours,” Jonah said. “I don’t remember many days where we weren’t talking about it, as a matter of fact.”

Anytime the two garnered free time, shortly thereafter they would make their way to a nearby baseball diamond and play catch or hit ground balls or churn out a shortened game of Wiffle ball.

When Jonah was at a ballpark and wasn’t playing, he would copy the motions of what he saw in others on the diamond as if he were the one immersed in the action. He’d do this with his brothers, Joshua and Caleb, or nearby players.

To Darron’s recollection, there weren’t many moments in which his son didn’t have a bat or ball in his hands.

“It’s almost safe to say he grew up on a baseball diamond,” Darron said. “So much of his free time was spent at a sandlot or some baseball field. I think when someone is raised at the ballpark the way (Jonah) was, I think the game just comes natural.”

Jonah appeared to develop a quick baseball prowess. It began to translate into games.

So, the time came to sign him up for travel baseball, Darron didn’t hesitate.

“I felt like he (was) just a kid playing Wiffle ball in my backyard,” Darron said. “When that’s happening, you know it’s meant to be.”

‘Everything happened for a reason':

The junior college route can be an option for a variety of reasons.

For Jonah, he sought the opportunity to play under his brother Caleb, at Butler CC. However, two weeks prior to Jonah’s arrival on campus, Caleb took a head coaching position at Garden City CC.

Bewildered by his brother's decision, Jonah stuck with his pledge, recording a .397 batting average and 10 home runs in his first season of college baseball. After the season’s conclusion, he sought a new opportunity.

“I think the whole motivation was getting to play for my older brother because not many people get to do that,” Jonah said. “But at that point, I mean, he was gone, so what was I doing?”

So, Jonah transferred to Eastern Oklahoma State College ahead of the 2022 season.

Coach Matt Parker, now an assistant at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, saw the talent the moment he conducted his first live reps.

In the team’s first batting practice, he recalls Jonah blasted consecutive home runs. Minutes later, he fielded a ground ball with his backhand, while sliding on his legs, and threw the batter out at first base.

Parker even asked his shortstop if he was going to celebrate, to which he politely declined.

“I think Jonah dislikes the attention,” Parker said. “I don’t think he likes the spotlight as much as others do. He’s just a quiet, humble kid.”

Jonah surpassed his production from his freshman year, posting a .431 batting average three home runs and 71 RBIs in 2022.

Suddenly, scholarship offers came his way. Eventually, he chose ORU, after a pitch from his brother Joshua, a former outfielder for the Golden Eagles. Albeit a position change to center field was required, he was willing to make it work.

Finally, he attained an opportunity, and was eager to make the most of it.

“We have a firm belief in our family that everything happened for a reason,” Jonah said. “I believe that I ended up where I was supposed to.

‘It’s special to be part of’:

Ryan Folmar isn't coy when asked about his center fielder.

"The bigger the moment, the better the delivery," he says often. "He's a special kid."

But four months ago, Jonah wasn't even a regular in the lineup card. In fact, he was sat out in game three of ORU's opening weekend against Northern Illinois.

"Two years ago, something like that would have messed with his head," said his older brother Joshua.

Instead of feeling disdain, he awaited an opportunity. Eight innings later, he got it, delivering a game-tying RBI double in an eventual 3-2 win over the Huskies in extra innings.

"He stayed patient and waited his turn," Joshua said. "I was so proud of him for that, I can't even begin to describe it."

From that moment on, his name was never absent in the starting lineup.

Through 63 games this season, Jonah has recorded hits in 62. His nation-long 47-game hitting streak falls just 11 games short of Ventura's record streak.

There have been moments where an extension has seemed dim. But he doesn't care.

"(The streak is) fun to think and talk about," Jonah said with a grin. "But I really could care less. As long as we win, I'm happy."

But others do. His teammates will often go silent when Jonah steps up to bat. Moments later, they'll give him uncanny reminders of the streak having been extended.

Behind that fierce, stone-cold competitor lies a team-oriented willing to do anything for the betterment of his team.

"Jonah is having a historic season," Folmar said. "I'll tell you what, it's been fun to be part of. Just watching him deliver the way he does game-after-gamer, it's special.

"But he's a team-first kind of guy. Having guys that good who are like that are pretty rare and we enjoy having him."

