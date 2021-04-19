'He's a blessing and we're going to miss him': ORU AD to move into emeritus role

"We've got to capture this moment, because if we don't it will disappear," Carter said. "We've got to take that. It is exciting."

While Carter will have more time to spend with his grandkids and golf at Southern Hills, he will turn his attention to raising another $5-6 million for the Mabee Center renovation and athletic center construction. He also will continue to train the next athletic director, Tim Johnson, a 39-year-old who has been on the staff for six years.

"Tim is experienced," Carter said. "He's passionate and he's got the vision. But until you sit in that seat, you don't realize how much water is coming through that firehose. I'll be there to help him and I'm glad to do so."

Johnson, who spent time in key positions at Clemson and at Arkansas, is a Bartlesville native who relishes the chance to take ORU to another level. He has set fundraising records in his time at the university and sees how the athletic department can build on what Carter has done.

"There are only a few, a handful of places that really have the opportunity to be truly special," Johnson said. "I think from everything you see here, from Dr. Wilson's vision to the momentum of ORU. This is really the place that has that potential. It has all of the ingredients necessary, from the people to the purpose to the passion. It's all here."

