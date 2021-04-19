'He's a blessing and we're going to miss him': ORU AD to move into emeritus role

In the pursuit of leaving something better than he found it, longtime Oral Roberts athletic director Mike Carter has more than accomplished that.
After what will be a 27-year run in the position, Carter is moving into an emeritus role Aug. 1, concluding an era of unprecedented fruition within the athletic department.
"What a way to leave as an athletic director, going to the Sweet Sixteen (in basketball) and a new building, a retrofit of the Mabee Center," university president Billy Wilson said. "I'm definitely very pleased that Mike had this success at the end of his journey as athletic director, but really Mike's whole journey as athletic director has been successful. He's a blessing and we're going to miss him."
A former attorney in Tulsa, Carter was persuaded to attempt to rebuild Golden Eagle athletics in 1994. He has created a culture of winning while prioritizing needed upgrades, resulting in renovated or built facilities for every ORU program.
"I enjoyed practicing law," Carter said. "I love this job. There's a big difference. You find something you love doing and it's not work. I've been blessed."
Carter was honored Monday afternoon with a formal recognition of his retirement as athletic director, and he was presented with a framed declaration of the new athletic center named in his honor -- a transformational project that will be built next to the Mabee Center on the heels of the basketball team's improbable March Madness run.
"We've got to capture this moment, because if we don't it will disappear," Carter said. "We've got to take that. It is exciting."
While Carter will have more time to spend with his grandkids and golf at Southern Hills, he will turn his attention to raising another $5-6 million for the Mabee Center renovation and athletic center construction. He also will continue to train the next athletic director, Tim Johnson, a 39-year-old who has been on the staff for six years.
"Tim is experienced," Carter said. "He's passionate and he's got the vision. But until you sit in that seat, you don't realize how much water is coming through that firehose. I'll be there to help him and I'm glad to do so."
Johnson, who spent time in key positions at Clemson and at Arkansas, is a Bartlesville native who relishes the chance to take ORU to another level. He has set fundraising records in his time at the university and sees how the athletic department can build on what Carter has done.
"There are only a few, a handful of places that really have the opportunity to be truly special," Johnson said. "I think from everything you see here, from Dr. Wilson's vision to the momentum of ORU. This is really the place that has that potential. It has all of the ingredients necessary, from the people to the purpose to the passion. It's all here."