Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

7 p.m. Thursday, St. Thomas Arena, Mendota Heights, Minnesota

TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, ESPN-99.9

Records: ORU 21-4, 12-0 Summit; St. Thomas 16-10, 7-6

Three storylines

*Nearing a title: With six games left, any combination of ORU wins or South Dakota State totaling three will clinch the Summit League regular-season title for the Golden Eagles. St. Thomas is fourth in the league. ORU has an eight-game winning streak after an 85-57 victory Saturday at Kansas City.

*New arena planned: St. Thomas recently received a $75-million donation that lead to building a new campus arena for basketball and hockey. It is expected to open in 2025.

*Scouting the opponent: Andrew Rohde is St. Thomas' top scorer at 15.6 points, followed by Parker Bjorklund at 14.5 with 4.9 rebounds. Bjorklund scored 23 in an 81-69 loss on Jan. 14 at ORU.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World