Golden Eagles use quick start to down Sooners on diamond

Oral Roberts did not make the same mistake against Oklahoma Tuesday night that it did against Oklahoma State last week.

The Golden Eagles got an early lead and cruised to a 5-1 win over the Sooners at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

One week ago, the Golden Eagles took a 9-1 lead in the sixth inning against the second-ranked Cowboys in Stillwater. ORU went on to win 15-9, but not before it surrendered eight unanswered runs to OSU, pushing the game to extra innings.

“I think our guys have done a good job tonight,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said after the game. “Each and every game is different and unique, you know, so none of those carry over.”

ORU (24-14) got its first three runs on a bases-loaded triple from Holden Breeze in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 3-0 lead. In last weekend’s back-to-back losses to North Dakota State, Breeze did not deliver a run-scoring hit in seven at-bats.

“It was a big momentum swing at that moment, you know; Holden’s been struggling a little bit, and to see him get a big swing in that moment was big,” Folmar said.

Jackson Loftin sent a solo shot over the left-field wall in the third inning to put the Golden Eagles up 4-0, but it was inconsequential as Folmar’s pitching staff was nearly flawless against the Sooners (23-15).

“I think the best thing we did is we commanded some secondary pitches late in the count. We were able to throw some breaking balls into strikes with runners in scoring position high in the count, so I thought that was crucial,” Folmar said.

Andrew Roach started and pitched two innings for ORU, surrendering only one hit. AJ Archambo, Jakob Hall, Reed Ronan, Kaleb McCullough and Cade Denton followed. No pitcher gave up more than one hit, and short of a wild pitch that brought home OU’s Hudson Polk in the seventh inning, the group was excellent.

“(OU) is a really good offense. To give up four hits and one run, I thought, was really big on the mound,” Folmar said.

Jake McMurray had three hits and scored a run in four at-bats for the Golden Eagles. Loftin and Connor Beichler had two hits each.

For OU, Peyton Graham, Tanner Tradaway, Brett Squires and Clark Wallace had one hit apiece.

ORU travels to Northern Colorado for a three-game Summit League series with the Bears later this week. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday followed by 1 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Sooners host three against Kansas State in Norman this weekend, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, then again at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

ORAL ROBERTS 5, OKLAHOMA 1

OU;000;000;100;--;1;4;1

ORU;301;100;00;X;--;5;12;0

Carmichael, Abram (2), Campbell (5), Ramos (6), Atwood (7), Godman (8) and Polk; Roach, Archambo (3), Hall (4), Ronan (7), McCullough (7), Denton (9) and Gibson. W: Archambo (4-1). L: Carmichael (3-1). HR: ORU, Loftin (1).

