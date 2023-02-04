KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four weeks ago, Oral Roberts needed Max Abmas' half-court shot as time expired to avoid overtime against Kansas City.

Saturday night's rematch didn't include any suspense after the first few minutes as ORU routed Kansas City 85-57 at Swinney Center.

The Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0) extended their winning streak to eight and maintained its four-game lead in the loss column over second-place South Dakota State with six games remaining. ORU is 12-0 in the Summit for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Abmas had a game-high 21 points as he moved past Anthony Roberts into fourth place on ORU's career scoring list with 2,355 -- behind Greg Sutton, Richard Fuqua and Caleb Green. Abmas also became the Summit's fourth all-time leading scorer in men's basketball.

Shemarri Allen had 16 points and six rebounds for Kansas City.

The Roos jumped to a 7-2 lead before ORU answered with a 12-0 run over eight minutes, ignited by an Abmas 3-point play. The Golden Eagles' lead was at eight before Abmas ended the first half with consecutive treys to give ORU a 36-22 lead going into intermission.

Kansas City (10-15, 6-6) gave up an 8-0 run early in the second half and never got closer than 12 during the final 20 minutes.

ORU's largest lead was 31 on three occasions in the final 7:20.

Connor Vanover blocked five shots in 21 minutes for the Golden Eagles.

ORU's next game is Thursday night at St. Thomas.

ORAL ROBERTS 85,

KANSAS CITY 57

Oral Roberts;36;49;--;85

Kansas City;22;35;--;57

ORAL ROBERTS (21-4): Vanover 3-7 1-1 8, Thompson 4-6 2-2 10, Abmas 8-17 1-1 21, Jurgens 1-2 1-2 4, McBride 5-11 0-1 13, Mwamba 5-9 0-1 10, Weaver 3-4 2-2 9, Phipps 2-5 0-0 4, Clover 2-2 0-0 4, Amboree 0-0 2-2 2, Williams 0-0 0-1 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 9-12 85.

KANSAS CITY (10-15): Ngandu 0-2 1-2 1, Allen 5-12 1-2 11, Mitchell 3-9 4-4 11, Andrews 2-5 1-1 6, Diallo 1-5 0-0 2, Promise Idiaru 1-2 0-0 2, Mukeba 6-15 0-0 12, Sullivan 1-3 1-2 3, Andrews 1-3 2-4 5, Martin 0-0 3-5 3, Dimou 0-1 0-0 0, Precious Idiaru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 16-24 57.

3-Point Goals: Kansas City 3-11 (Mitchell 1-3, Pro. Idiaru 0-1, Allen 1-5, Andrews 1-2); Oral Roberts 10-27 (Abmas 4-9, Jurgens 1-1, McBride 3-6, Vanover 1-5, Thompson 0-1, Weaver 1-2, Mwamba 0-2, Phipps 0-1). Rebounds: Kansas City 33 (Allen 6), Oral Roberts 41 (Mwamba. Vanover, Thompson 8). Assists: Kansas City 5 (Mitchell 3), Oral Roberts 14 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls: Kansas City 15, Oral Roberts 18. A: 1,523.