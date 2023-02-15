ORU at North Dakota
7:05 p.m. Thursday, Engelstad Sioux Center
ORU 11-14, 8-6 Summit League; North Dakota 15-9, 8-6
Three storylines
* Rally time: Oral Roberts will try to snap a two-game losing streak as they travel to North Dakota. This is the final regular-season road trip for the Golden Eagles.
* Scoring some points: ORU’s high-powered offense ranked among the nation’s best as they sit 18th nationally. They are averaging 78.1 points per game.
* Series update: ORU and North Dakota will play for the 11th time in history. The Golden Eagles claimed the first meeting this season, a 96-91 win in Tulsa. ORU leads the all-time series 8-2.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World