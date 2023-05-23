Oral Roberts is entering the Summit League Baseball Championship with a lot of momentum on and off the field.

The 10th-ranked Golden Eagles have a 15-game winning streak — the nation's longest — going into the double-elimination tournament that is scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.

Top-seeded ORU (43-11, 23-1 Summit) will open the tournament against No. 4 Omaha (21-26, 9-14) at 12:05 p.m., followed by No. 3 South Dakota State (22-26, 13-11) and No. 2 North Dakota State (22-28, 16-7) at 6:05 p.m.

The Golden Eagles, the defending tournament champion, swept the major Summit awards announced Tuesday. Jonah Cox was named as the player and newcomer of the year, and Cade Denton was selected as the pitcher of the year by the league's coaches. ORU has 13 players named to the All-Summit League teams. It's the 10th consecutive year that the Golden Eagles have had at least seven players receive all-conference honors. Six were selected each to the first and second teams, and one to honorable mention.

Cox, a junior center fielder in his first season with ORU, had a hit in all 24 league games and led all players in hits (45), runs (37), triples (4) and stolen bases (17). He is the 20th ORU player to win the Summit's player of the year award and the first since Spencer Henson in 2019. His brother, Joshua, also was the newcomer of the year for ORU in 2021.

Denton earned All-League honors for the second year in a row and is ORU's 19th Summit pitcher of the year. He had six saves and a 1.45 ERA in 11 relief outings, including nine that were scoreless.

Ryan Folmar was named the Summit's coach of the year for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Senior shortstop Mac McCroskey claimed the inaugural defensive player of the year award. He led ORU with 70 assists in league play with a .962 fielding percentage. McCroskey tied for the league lead with 32 RBIs and had seven homers as he was named to second team.

First baseman Jake McMurray was picked to the first team for the third year in a row. He batted .343 in the league with five homers, eight doubles and 24 RBIs. Other first-team selections were designated hitter Drew Stahl, outfielder Matt Hogan and pitcher Jakob Hall.

Hogan, in his only season with ORU, led the league with nine homers and 25 walks, and had 31 RBIs. Stahl, a transfer from Minnesota, had two homers and 17 RBIs. Hall was 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA in eight starts.

On the second team are McCroskey, third baseman Holden Breeze, catcher Jacob Godman, outfielder Justin Quinn, and pitchers Brooks Fowler and Harley Gollert.

Breeze batted .341 with two homers and 21 RBIs. He also was on the second team last year. Godman batted .345 average with two homers and 13 RBIs. He ranked in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage (.472) and OPS (1.006). Quinn hit .333 with five homers.

Fowler was 5-0 with a 3.06 ERA in seven starts while Gollert went 6-0 with a 3.50 ERA.

Blaze Brothers received honorable mention in a utility role as he batted .293 with four homers.

2023 Summit League honors

Player of the Year: Jonah Cox, ORU

Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton, ORU

Newcomer of the Year: Jonah Cox, ORU

Defensive Player of the Year: Mac McCroskey, ORU

Coach of the Year: Ryan Folmar, ORU

2023 Baseball All-League Teams

All-League First Team

C - Ryan McDonald, South Dakota State

1B - Jake McMurray, ORU

2B - Peter Brookshaw, North Dakota State

3B - Mike Boeve, Omaha

SS - Devin Hurdle, Omaha

OF - Jonah Cox, ORU

OF - Matt Hogan, ORU

OF - Nick Mitchell, Western Illinois

DH - Drew Stahl, ORU

UT - Druw Sackett, North Dakota State

SP - Cade Feeney, North Dakota State

SP - Jakob Hall, ORU

SP - Tristen Roehrich, North Dakota State

RP - Cade Denton, ORU

All-League Second Team

C - Jacob Godman, ORU

1B - James Dunlap, North Dakota State

2B - Cade Stuff, South Dakota State

3B - Holden Breeze, ORU

SS - Mac McCroskey, ORU

OF - Cadyn Schwabe, North Dakota State

OF - Justin Quinn, ORU

OF - Drew Beazley, South Dakota State

DH - Chase VanDerGinst, Western Illinois

UT - Brennan Bales, Omaha

SP - Brooks Fowler, ORU

SP - Harley Gollert, ORU

SP - Parker Puetz, North Dakota State

RP - Skyler Riedinger, North Dakota State

Honorable Mention

C - Adam Juran, Western Illinois

1B - Dawson Parry, South Dakota State*

1B - Cadon Wagner, Northern Colorado

2B - Kyree Alexander, Western Illinois

3B - Nic Nelson, South Dakota State

SS - Luke Ira, South Dakota State*

OF - Reece Anderson, South Dakota State

OF - Jake King, Northern Colorado

DH - Stephen Lund, North Dakota State

UT - Blaze Brothers, ORU

SP - Jake Goble, South Dakota State

SP - Harrison Kreiling, Omaha

SP - Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado

RP - Eli Sundquist, South Dakota State

