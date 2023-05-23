Oral Roberts is entering the Summit League Baseball Championship with a lot of momentum on and off the field.
The 10th-ranked Golden Eagles have a 15-game winning streak — the nation's longest — going into the double-elimination tournament that is scheduled Wednesday through Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota.
Top-seeded ORU (43-11, 23-1 Summit) will open the tournament against No. 4 Omaha (21-26, 9-14) at 12:05 p.m., followed by No. 3 South Dakota State (22-26, 13-11) and No. 2 North Dakota State (22-28, 16-7) at 6:05 p.m.
The Golden Eagles, the defending tournament champion, swept the major Summit awards announced Tuesday. Jonah Cox was named as the player and newcomer of the year, and Cade Denton was selected as the pitcher of the year by the league's coaches. ORU has 13 players named to the All-Summit League teams. It's the 10th consecutive year that the Golden Eagles have had at least seven players receive all-conference honors. Six were selected each to the first and second teams, and one to honorable mention.
People are also reading…
Cox, a junior center fielder in his first season with ORU, had a hit in all 24 league games and led all players in hits (45), runs (37), triples (4) and stolen bases (17). He is the 20th ORU player to win the Summit's player of the year award and the first since Spencer Henson in 2019. His brother, Joshua, also was the newcomer of the year for ORU in 2021.
Denton earned All-League honors for the second year in a row and is ORU's 19th Summit pitcher of the year. He had six saves and a 1.45 ERA in 11 relief outings, including nine that were scoreless.
Ryan Folmar was named the Summit's coach of the year for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Senior shortstop Mac McCroskey claimed the inaugural defensive player of the year award. He led ORU with 70 assists in league play with a .962 fielding percentage. McCroskey tied for the league lead with 32 RBIs and had seven homers as he was named to second team.
First baseman Jake McMurray was picked to the first team for the third year in a row. He batted .343 in the league with five homers, eight doubles and 24 RBIs. Other first-team selections were designated hitter Drew Stahl, outfielder Matt Hogan and pitcher Jakob Hall.
Hogan, in his only season with ORU, led the league with nine homers and 25 walks, and had 31 RBIs. Stahl, a transfer from Minnesota, had two homers and 17 RBIs. Hall was 4-0 with a 3.60 ERA in eight starts.
On the second team are McCroskey, third baseman Holden Breeze, catcher Jacob Godman, outfielder Justin Quinn, and pitchers Brooks Fowler and Harley Gollert.
Breeze batted .341 with two homers and 21 RBIs. He also was on the second team last year. Godman batted .345 average with two homers and 13 RBIs. He ranked in the top 10 in average, on-base percentage (.472) and OPS (1.006). Quinn hit .333 with five homers.
Fowler was 5-0 with a 3.06 ERA in seven starts while Gollert went 6-0 with a 3.50 ERA.
Blaze Brothers received honorable mention in a utility role as he batted .293 with four homers.
2023 Summit League honors
Player of the Year: Jonah Cox, ORU
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Denton, ORU
Newcomer of the Year: Jonah Cox, ORU
Defensive Player of the Year: Mac McCroskey, ORU
Coach of the Year: Ryan Folmar, ORU
2023 Baseball All-League Teams
All-League First Team
C - Ryan McDonald, South Dakota State
1B - Jake McMurray, ORU
2B - Peter Brookshaw, North Dakota State
3B - Mike Boeve, Omaha
SS - Devin Hurdle, Omaha
OF - Jonah Cox, ORU
OF - Matt Hogan, ORU
OF - Nick Mitchell, Western Illinois
DH - Drew Stahl, ORU
UT - Druw Sackett, North Dakota State
SP - Cade Feeney, North Dakota State
SP - Jakob Hall, ORU
SP - Tristen Roehrich, North Dakota State
RP - Cade Denton, ORU
All-League Second Team
C - Jacob Godman, ORU
1B - James Dunlap, North Dakota State
2B - Cade Stuff, South Dakota State
3B - Holden Breeze, ORU
SS - Mac McCroskey, ORU
OF - Cadyn Schwabe, North Dakota State
OF - Justin Quinn, ORU
OF - Drew Beazley, South Dakota State
DH - Chase VanDerGinst, Western Illinois
UT - Brennan Bales, Omaha
SP - Brooks Fowler, ORU
SP - Harley Gollert, ORU
SP - Parker Puetz, North Dakota State
RP - Skyler Riedinger, North Dakota State
Honorable Mention
C - Adam Juran, Western Illinois
1B - Dawson Parry, South Dakota State*
1B - Cadon Wagner, Northern Colorado
2B - Kyree Alexander, Western Illinois
3B - Nic Nelson, South Dakota State
SS - Luke Ira, South Dakota State*
OF - Reece Anderson, South Dakota State
OF - Jake King, Northern Colorado
DH - Stephen Lund, North Dakota State
UT - Blaze Brothers, ORU
SP - Jake Goble, South Dakota State
SP - Harrison Kreiling, Omaha
SP - Dylan Smith, Northern Colorado
RP - Eli Sundquist, South Dakota State