Golden Eagles stay undefeated at home with 81-69 victory over St. Thomas

Saturday's Oral Roberts basketball game was Alumni Night at Mabee Center with several former standouts returning, including Damen Bell-Holter, the only Golden Eagles player, back in the 2011-12 season, to ever make a longer winning shot at the buzzer than Max Abmas did a week ago from halfcourt.

This time, ORU didn't need any last-second heroics, although for a while it looked as if it might against St. Thomas.

"I think four days in eight days kind of took a toll on us," ORU coach Paul Mills said.

The Golden Eagles, however, broke away late for an 81-69 victory over the Tommies before a crowd of 5,684.

ORU (15-4, 6-0 Summit League) was clinging to a 56-51 lead with 9:20 left before going on a 13-4 run, ignited by Patrick Mwamba's dunk that was followed by an Abmas trey. St. Thomas (13-8, 4-4) never got closer than nine points during the rest of the game.

Mwamba scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Connor Vanover produced 11 of his 13 points after halftime. In the first half, DJ Weaver scored all nine of his points for ORU.

The Golden Eagles held two of St. Thomas' top 3-point shooters, Riley Miller and Brooks Allen, to a combined 1-of-9, but the Tommies had two players sink their first treys of the year. And Parker Bjorklund, nearly matched his 3-point total on the season as he went 3-of-6 en route to 23 points. Kendall Blue's 12 points came on 4-of-6 shooting on 3s.

"It was a weird game in that we took away their two primary players," Mills said. "I thought we did a great job on Riley and Brooks -- they finished with nine points total.

"So they had other guys step up, but we were fortunate to have guys play in spurts. DJ was great in the first half, Connor was great in the second half, Max was steady throughout and Patrick I thought was the difference maker in the second half, just being aggressive at the rim and us being able to get quality shots."

Abmas, 6-of-10 from the field overall and 3-of-6 on 3s, was held four below his scoring average with 17 points, but had seven rebounds and five assists. Kareem Thompson sank a pair of early 3s as he matched his season-high with 15 points for ORU. He also had eight rebounds.

"Kareem's passing ability is usually the difference for us, tonight it was his additional scoring," Mills said.

Thompson's second 3 gave ORU a 13-10 lead it didn't relinquish. ORU's lead grew to 25-15, but St. Thomas cut its deficit to 31-30 before the Golden Eagles scored the final seven points of the half -- five by Weaver -- for a 38-30 lead.

"A good team, it's a good win especially when we were not our normal selves," Mills said.

ORU, with its victory on Alumni Night, improved to 11-0 at home this season before going on a two-game trip that starts Thursday at North Dakota State.

"I love it when a Richard Fuqua or a Caleb Green comes around, and we're fortunate to have Larry Owens in town or Obi Emegano who was here tonight, a guy who was on the Nigerian national team that beat the USA Olympic squad just two years ago, so just to have those alumni in the building so our players can put faces with names is really cool," Mills said.

ORAL ROBERTS 81, ST. THOMAS 69

St. Thomas;30;39;—;69

Oral Roberts;38;43;—;81

ST. THOMAS (13-8): Bjorklund 8-17 4-5 23, Allen 1-5 1-1 3, Blue 4-7 0-0 12, Rohde 5-14 0-0 12, Miller 1-6 3-3 6, Dufault 1-4 0-0 2, Engels 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 2-3 0-0 5, Dobbs 2-5 1-1 6. Totals 24-63 9-10 69.

ORAL ROBERTS (15-4): Vanover 4-9 4-4 13, Thompson 6-8 1-4 15, Abmas 6-10 2-2 17, Jurgens 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 4-10 0-0 10, Mwamba 5-7 4-6 15, Weaver 3-5 2-2 9, Phipps 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-51 13-18 81.

3-Point Goals: St. Thomas 12-33 (Blue 4-6, Bjorklund 3-6, Rohde 2-7, Lee 1-2, Dobbs 1-2, Miller 1-5, Engels 0-1, Allen 0-4), Oral Roberts 10-23 (Abmas 3-6, Thompson 2-3, Weaver 1-2, McBride 2-5, Vanover 1-5, Jurgens 0-1, Mwamba 1-1). Rebounds: St. Thomas 31 (Bjorklund 6), Oral Roberts 33 (Thompson 8). Assists: St. Thomas 12 (Rohde 5), Oral Roberts 13 (Abmas 5). Total Fouls: St. Thomas 17, Oral Roberts 12. A: 5,684.