Golden Eagles soar for 90-plus scoring effort in win over Western Illinois

Oral Roberts’ women eclipsed the 90-plus point mark for the third time this season while dishing 29 assists in Monday's 93-74 win over Western Illinois at the Mabee Center.
Tenth-year coach Misti Cussen couldn’t remember the last time an ORU team had more assists in a game than the Golden Eagles did Monday. A dive into the record books determined the last time was Jan. 23, 2018, when the Golden Eagles had 30 assists against Central Christian in a 118-47 win.
“(Twenty-nine assists) is a massive number for any game,” Cussen said. “I think that’s teammates doing a great job of finding each other and looking for each other, I think that’s teammates that are finishing good passes that are coming into them.”
Sophomore Katie Scott was responsible for a season-high 10 of those plays Monday, while adding 14 points for her first career double-double in assists and points.
“It’s fabulous when your starting center is the one who’s leading those assists,” Cussen said. “That just shows Katie’s got great court vision, and she’s got a great feel for where her teammates are on the floor.”
The Golden Eagles pushed ahead to a 15-point lead midway through the first quarter. The Leathernecks’ zone struggled to hold up to ORU’s quick ball-movement as the Eagles knocked down 5-of-7 triples during that period.
WIU spent the middle periods covering ground on ORU, who showed few signs of weakness on the offensive side of the ball, but struggled against the Leathernecks’ fast-paced transition play.
“With Western Illinois, it’s a tempo game. They want to play fast, we don’t want to play fast, we don’t want to play to their tempo, we want to play to our tempo,” Cussen said. “I thought there for a little bit in the third quarter, the zone started speeding us up to where we were taking quick shots. We weren’t taking bad shots… but we were just taking the shots that we could have taken 20 seconds later and shortened the game.”
The Leathernecks hung between seven and nine points behind for much of the early second half, trailing by single-digits at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“That’s not a big gap for (WIU) to fill because they put the 3 up so prolifically,” Cussen said, “so once we kind of got past that point and did a little better job of controlling tempo, then I think that’s when we really saw shots start falling for us down the stretch.
The Golden Eagles shot 59.6% overall and 50% on 3-pointers. Leading ORU in scoring was Tirzah Moore, who had 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Delaney Nix and Trinity Moore, who shot a perfect 8-for-8, had 16 points apiece, and Scott’s 14 rounded out ORU's double-figure scoring.
ORU plays twice more at home before the week’s end: Thursday against North Dakota State and Saturday against North Dakota.
ORU 93, WESTERN ILLINOIS 74
Western Illinois (14-11, 5-9): Lutz 6-12 5-6 20, Thorpe 6-16 2-6 15, Zars 4-7 0-2 8, Nichols 3-6 0-0 6, Pryor 1-2 0-0 3, Deets 4-8 2-2 14, McDermott 2-6 0-0 6, Flanagan 1-2 0-0 2, Dins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 9-16 74.
Oral Roberts (13-12, 8-6): Ti. Moore 11-14 3-5 25, Scott 3-5 7-9 14, Walker 3-7 0-0 9, Lippe 2-3 2-2 8, Cooper 2-4 0-0 5, Nix 5-13 1-2 16, Tr. Moore 8-8 0-0 16, Schumacher 0-2 0-0 0, Paramore 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 13-18 93.
WIU;16;17;24;17;--;74
ORU;27;19;22;25;--;93
3-point shooting: WIU 11-31 (Deets 4-7, Lutz 3-7, McDermott 2-3, Thorpe 1-7, Pryor 1-2, Nichols 0-3, Flanagan 0-1, Zars 0-1), ORU 12-24 (Nix 5-11, Walker 3-6, Lippe 2-3, Cooper 1-2, Scott 1-2). Rebounds: WIU 22 (Deets 6), ORU 39 (Ti. Moore 8). Assists: WIU 10 (Lutz 4), ORU 29 (Scott 10). Fouled out: None. Team fouls: WIU 13, ORU 18. A: 1,310.