Golden Eagles soar for 90-plus scoring effort in win over Western Illinois

WIU spent the middle periods covering ground on ORU, who showed few signs of weakness on the offensive side of the ball, but struggled against the Leathernecks’ fast-paced transition play.

“With Western Illinois, it’s a tempo game. They want to play fast, we don’t want to play fast, we don’t want to play to their tempo, we want to play to our tempo,” Cussen said. “I thought there for a little bit in the third quarter, the zone started speeding us up to where we were taking quick shots. We weren’t taking bad shots… but we were just taking the shots that we could have taken 20 seconds later and shortened the game.”

The Leathernecks hung between seven and nine points behind for much of the early second half, trailing by single-digits at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

“That’s not a big gap for (WIU) to fill because they put the 3 up so prolifically,” Cussen said, “so once we kind of got past that point and did a little better job of controlling tempo, then I think that’s when we really saw shots start falling for us down the stretch.