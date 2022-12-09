 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORAL ROBERTS MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles set to host Central Arkansas

  • 0

Oral Roberts vs. Central Arkansas

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Mabee Center

Records: ORU 6-3, UCA 5-4

ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN Radio

Three storylines

Milestone Max: At 1,957 career points, ORU senior point guard Max Abmas is 2 points away from surpassing Tim Gill to become ORU’s ninth all-time leading scorer. After that, he will be 120 points shy of jumping to fifth. He averages 17.4 points per game through nine contests.

Block party: With 30 total blocks this year, ORU center Connor Vanover ranks third nationally and second on a per-game basis (3.7).

The series: The Golden Eagles are 4-3 all-time against the Bears and undefeated inside the Mabee Center. The Bears boast four double-figure scorers: Camren Hunter (16.6), Eddy Kayouloud (14.9), Collin Cooper (11.6) and Masai Olowokere (10.1).

People are also reading…

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert