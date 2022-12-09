Golden Eagles set to host Central Arkansas

Oral Roberts vs. Central Arkansas
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Mabee Center
Records: ORU 6-3, UCA 5-4
ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN Radio
Three storylines
Milestone Max: At 1,957 career points, ORU senior point guard Max Abmas is 2 points away from surpassing Tim Gill to become ORU’s ninth all-time leading scorer. After that, he will be 120 points shy of jumping to fifth. He averages 17.4 points per game through nine contests.
Block party: With 30 total blocks this year, ORU center Connor Vanover ranks third nationally and second on a per-game basis (3.7).
The series: The Golden Eagles are 4-3 all-time against the Bears and undefeated inside the Mabee Center. The Bears boast four double-figure scorers: Camren Hunter (16.6), Eddy Kayouloud (14.9), Collin Cooper (11.6) and Masai Olowokere (10.1).
Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
