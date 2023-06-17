Oral Roberts and Florida will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday in the College World Series after making history in their openers.

Both teams rallied from behind in the ninth inning Friday for 6-5 wins at Charles Schwab Field at Omaha, Nebraska. It's the first time CWS history that each of the first two games was won by the team trailing through eight innings.

ORU (52-12) was down three runs against at TCU going into the ninth while Florida (51-15) trailed Virginia 5-3 going into the bottom of the inning.

The opening win for ORU came despite their top two batters, Jonah Cox and Matt Hogan, going a combined 0-for-9 and their All-America closer, Cade Denton, not in top form.

"You know, we talked coming into it and we talked at length about our team and the way they hang in there and the toughness and the resiliency," ORU coach Ryan Folmar said. "And it sure was on display.

"But we didn't play real well. Man, credit to that (TCU) starter (Kole Klecker). That freshman is going to be special with mound composure and mound presence that he had. I thought he was extremely tough."

Blaze Brothers' three-run homer in the ninth inning was the key hit.

"Blaze makes a big swing, but I told our guys after the game, man, this is going to take everybody," Folmar said. "It takes everybody here. Everybody's got to have a part in this thing. And man, it was Blaze's turn.

"Proud of our guys. Proud of the way we hung in. Great thing is we get to play some more. So we're having fun."

ORU received its best performance from a starting pitcher this postseason as Jakob Hall allowed two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out three in five-plus innings.

"I was proud how Jakob Hall started the game for us," Folmar said. "He got exactly what we needed to get it to the bullpen and we found a way to hang on."

Denton was thankful that Brothers' homer gave him a second chance after a wild spell resulted in TCU scoring three runs in the eighth inning for a 5-2 lead.

"I'm sitting in the dugout watching our guys go out and put four up on the board, and obviously I came into the dugout thinking I needed to go back out and get a job done if we get the lead here," Denton said. "Being able to get that opportunity from these guys -- (pitching coach) Wes (Davis) comes over to me after Blaze's home run and says, this is your game. Obviously going into that I knew I had to go and give my best effort out there.

"So after that first inning, lacking a little confidence, Blaze's home run definitely instilled that confidence in me, and knowing that Wes was going to hand me the ball out there in the ninth inning, it instills infinite amounts of confidence in a pitcher to go out there and getting the ball after the getting the lead."

Folmar had no doubt who was going to pitch the ninth despite Denton's rocky eighth.

"That's what makes all the guys at the back end of games good -- a short memory and the opportunity to go get it again," Folmar said. "It takes a special guy to pitch at the back end of a game. It is. It's different. I don't care what anybody says, it's different. It takes a different mentality. He is calm, cool and collected. Got in the dugout, regrouped. We took the lead. And I think everybody at that point was confident he had a chance to get it done for us.

"So proud of the way he responded and hung in there and was able to flush that first-half inning that he had. So I think that's just what our team stands for and what our team looks like. It's going to take everybody. We're going to need him again at some point, just like the rest of those guys."

With a day off between games, Denton should be available Sunday after throwing 48 pitches Friday. Harley Gollert, a lefty who is 10-1 with a 4.30 ERA, will start against Florida. Hurston Waldrep (9-3 4.15 ERA) is Florida's likely starter.

Florida has college baseball player of the year candidate, Jac Caglianone, who is a two-way standout. He has 31 homers and 84 RBIs with a .370 batting average. On the mound, the lefty is 7-3 with a 3.78 ERA.

Caglianone was 1-for-4 on Friday The Gators also won despite the top hitters in their batting order going a combined 2-for-17. Brandon Sproat, who pitched in 2020 for the college Tulsa Drillers, was Florida's starter and carried a 1-0 shutout into the seventh before tiring.

Florida scored three in the ninth on homers by Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford, and Luke Heyman's walk-off sacrifice fly.

"You have to have special performances from people you don't expect," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "It happens all the time in any sport. And like I said, if you're going to have a chance to do something special at the end of the year, things like this happen.

"We're playing obviously a really good Oral Roberts team on Sunday night. But the goal is to try to win the first two games. Now we're in position to hopefully do that. But you're not always going to get the best performances from your best players, so other people have to pick them up."

It will be the first-ever baseball game between the universities but this will be the second time in three years the ORU and Florida athletic programs meet in a high-profile setting. ORU's men's basketball edged Florida in the NCAA Tournament's second round in 2021.

ORU is only the second regional 4-seed to win a CWS game since the super regional format started in 1999. The other was Fresno State, which won the CWS in 2008.

