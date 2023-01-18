Golden Eagles return home for Summit League contest against North Dakota State

North Dakota State at ORU
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center, Tulsa
North Dakota State 12-5, 6-1 in Summit League; ORU 6-12, 3-4
Three storylines
* Finally home: Oral Roberts will play at the Mabee Center for the first time since an 88-70 win over Denver on New Year’s Eve. The Golden Eagles dropped two of three road games during that span.
* Hot hand: Delaney Nix, a senior guard, was ORU’s top offensive performer last week. The Tahlequah High School graduate scored a career-high 27 points against St. Thomas and made 11 3-pointers.
* Halftime musings: How will ORU fare in a basketball game? A key sign is the halftime score. The Golden Eagles are 2-10 in games when they are trailing at intermission.
People are also reading…
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World