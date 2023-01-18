 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUMMIT LEAGUE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles return home for Summit League contest against North Dakota State

ORU bench cheering during Tulsa Game

Oral Roberts returns to the Mabee Center for the first time since a New Year's Eve win over Denver.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

North Dakota State at ORU

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center, Tulsa

North Dakota State 12-5, 6-1 in Summit League; ORU 6-12, 3-4

Three storylines

* Finally home: Oral Roberts will play at the Mabee Center for the first time since an 88-70 win over Denver on New Year’s Eve. The Golden Eagles dropped two of three road games during that span.

* Hot hand: Delaney Nix, a senior guard, was ORU’s top offensive performer last week. The Tahlequah High School graduate scored a career-high 27 points against St. Thomas and made 11 3-pointers.

* Halftime musings: How will ORU fare in a basketball game? A key sign is the halftime score. The Golden Eagles are 2-10 in games when they are trailing at intermission.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

