Golden Eagles return home as Summit League leader

Oral Roberts vs. Kansas City

Three storylines

Leading the Summit: ORU has sole possession of the Summit League lead at 3-0. Kansas City, at 2-1, is in a three-way tie for second going into Saturday's game. ORU swept two meetings last year, 84-72 at KC and 91-86 at Mabee Center.

Another award for Abmas: ORU's Max Abmas was named as the December Summit League Peak Performer of the Month. ORU swept those honors as Hannah Cooper won the women's award. It was the fifth time that Abmas has been named the player of the month — the third most in league history by a male athlete. Abmas had a Summit-best 23.6 scoring average and reached 20-plus points five times as he led the Golden Eagles to a 7-0 record in December. He also averaged 3.7 assists.