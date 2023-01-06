 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles return home as Summit League leader

ORU Kansas City Basketball (copy)

ORU's Carlos Jurgens shoots over a Kansas City defender during a 2021 game. TULSA WORLD FILE

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Oral Roberts vs. Kansas City

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 12-3, 3-0; Kansas City 6-10, 2-1

Three storylines

Leading the Summit: ORU has sole possession of the Summit League lead at 3-0. Kansas City, at 2-1, is in a three-way tie for second going into Saturday's game. ORU swept two meetings last year, 84-72 at KC and 91-86 at Mabee Center.

Another award for Abmas: ORU's Max Abmas was named as the December Summit League Peak Performer of the Month. ORU swept those honors as Hannah Cooper won the women's award. It was the fifth time that Abmas has been named the player of the month — the third most in league history by a male athlete. Abmas had a Summit-best 23.6 scoring average and reached 20-plus points five times as he led the Golden Eagles to a 7-0 record in December. He also averaged 3.7 assists.

Scouting the opponent: RayQuawndis Mitchell is KC's top scorer at 17.9 points, followed by Shemarri Allen at 17.0 and Anderson Kopp at 13.0.

Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Stories by Guerin Emig, Bill Haisten, Barry Lewis, Eric Bailey, Eli Lederman, Kelly Hines, John Tranchina, Dean Ruhl, Bryce McKinnis.
ORU women roll over Denver, 88-70

Four Golden Eagles reached double-figures as the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team rolled past Denver, 88-70 on Saturday at the Mabee Center.

