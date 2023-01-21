Golden Eagles outlast Fighting Hawks to sweep North Dakota trip

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — On paper, it looked as if Saturday's men's basketball game between Oral Roberts and North Dakota could be a mismatch.

But ORU's 84-72 victory at Engelstad Sioux Center was much more difficult than the final score indicated.

Max Abmas had 27 points and six assists to lead ORU, which improved to 17-4 overall and 8-0 in the Summit League after a two-game sweep in North Dakota. The Golden Eagles won 92-69 on Thursday at North Dakota State. B.J. Omot had 20 points to lead the Fighting Hawks, who fell to 7-14 and 1-7.

ORU's lead was only 67-65 with 5:07 left before a decisive 7-0 run over the next 90 seconds as Abmas sank two free throws, followed by Connor Vanover's basket and a 3-pointer. Carlos Jurgens' basket gave ORU its first double-digit lead at 78-67 with 2:39 left. Abmas had eight points in the final 4:47.

Vanover had 19 points and eight rebounds while Issac McBride scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles.

In the first half, neither team ever held more than four-point lead. North Dakota took a 39-35 lead into intermission.

ORU went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to move ahead 50-45. The Fighting Hawks then reeled off seven consecutive points for a 52-50 lead. ORU soon responded with an 11-2 run, capped by five Vanover points, for a 61-54 advantage with 9:10 left and was never caught.

North Dakota sank a school-record 18 3s in a win Thursday against Kansas City, but was held to 11-of-38 on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles return to Mabee Center against Denver on Thursday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

ORAL ROBERTS 84, NORTH DAKOTA 72

Oral Roberts;37;47;—;84

North Dakota;39;33;—;72

ORAL ROBERTS (17-4): Vanover 7-11 3-3 19, Thompson 1-2 1-1 3, Abmas 8-18 8-8 28, Jurgens 6-10 2-2 14, McBride 6-10 0-1 15, Mwamba 1-3 2-5 4, Weaver 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 16-20 84.

NORTH DAKOTA (7-14): Danielson 4-11 2-3 12, Eaglestaff 3-11 2-2 9, Omot 7-12 2-3 20, Trent 2-5 0-2 4, Tsartsidze 6-17 1-1 15, Norman 4-9 2-2 12, Suekert 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 9-13 72.

3-Point Goals: ND 11-38 (Omot 4-8, Norman 2-7, Danielson 2-8, Tsartsidze 2-8, Eaglestaff 1-5, Sueker 0-1, Trent 0-1), Oral Roberts 8-20 (McBride 3-4, Vanover 2-3, Abmas 3-10, Mwamba 0-1, Jurgens 0-2). Rebounds: ND 32 (Tsartsidze 8), Oral Roberts 39 (Jurgens 10). Assists: ND 10 (Omot 3), Oral Roberts 9 (Abmas 6). Total Fouls: ND 19, Oral Roberts 12.