Golden Eagles open three-game homestand Thursday

Oral Roberts vs. Denver
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN
Records: ORU 17-4, 8-0; Denver 12-10, 3-6
Three storylines
Home, sweet home: ORU opens a three-game homestand that also includes games Saturday against Omaha and Monday against South Dakota (rescheduled from Dec. 21). The Golden Eagles, who are 11-0 at home, will only have two more games at Mabee Center this season after this homestand. Saturday will include Caleb Green's jersey being retired at halftime as part of the Hall of Fame Weekend festivities. Green will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Leading the Summit: ORU has a two-game lead over South Dakota State and no other team has fewer than four conference losses. Max Abmas leads ORU with a 22.1 scoring average.
Scouting the opponent: ORU won 80-62 on Dec. 31 at Denver. Tommy Bruner leads the Pioneers at 16 points and 4.5 assists per game. Four Pioneers average scoring in double figures. Bruner had 24 points in the first game against ORU. Abmas led ORU with 17 points while Kareem Thompson had 13 points and eight assists.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World