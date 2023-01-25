Golden Eagles open three-game homestand Thursday

Oral Roberts vs. Denver

Three storylines

Home, sweet home: ORU opens a three-game homestand that also includes games Saturday against Omaha and Monday against South Dakota (rescheduled from Dec. 21). The Golden Eagles, who are 11-0 at home, will only have two more games at Mabee Center this season after this homestand. Saturday will include Caleb Green's jersey being retired at halftime as part of the Hall of Fame Weekend festivities. Green will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.