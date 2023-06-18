Oral Roberts was one big hit away Sunday night from being in the driver's seat to reach the College World Series finals.

Instead, the Golden Eagles, after a 5-4 loss to Florida, will be meeting Texas Christian (43-23) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It's a tough, resilient group," said ORU first baseman Jake McMurray, who had two hits and two walks. "Obviously we didn't play well enough to win. We'll flush this one, get right back in the saddle for Tuesday."

The winner of that game will advance to face Florida (52-15) in the Bracket 1 finals Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary).

ORU (52-13) had won seven games in a row when it had trailed by three or more runs and nearly pulled off another comeback as it rallied from an early 5-1 deficit.

"I'm glad everybody's getting to see it," ORU coach Ryan Folmar said about his team's resiliency. "I'm glad we're on this stage. Those last couple of innings we gave ourselves a chance every inning."

The Golden Eagles, trailing 5-3, left the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth when hot-hitting Justin Quinn lined out. Quinn has five hits in the first two CWS games. In the ninth, ORU filled the bases again with one out. Drew Stahl drove in a run with a fielder's choice grounder. With runners at the corners, Jacob Godman flied out to fairly deep center and the Gators escaped with the win.

"We needed that one move, that one swing, that one moment," Folmar said. "And just couldn't get it, just couldn't get it."

Folmar said about the Gators, "A lot of credit to them. They did a great job. They attacked the zone all night long. Obviously this is a really talented club.

"So at some point we've got to to make a swing, gotta make a move and make them pay. And leaving 13 on against that kind of team in that moment just won't get it done."

Florida's vaunted power was on full display as the second-ranked Gators socked three homers in three-plus innings off ORU lefty Harley Gollert (10-2). The Gators rank third in the NCAA and have set a school record with 135 home runs. A walk preceded Ty Evans' two-run homer that opened the scoring in the second and a hit-batter came ahead of Luke Heyman's two-run homer in the fourth.

"We knew what we needed to do was no free passes," Folmar said. "We couldn't afford to do that. And we had to play clean defensively, but those mistakes in front of the home runs are really what hurt.

"That's a great lineup. Up and down, it's big and strong, it's physical with power from top to bottom. So if you make mistakes, they're going to hurt you. We just can't hurt ourselves."

Gators right-hander Hurston Waldrep (10-3) also put on a display of power pitching as he struck out 12 over six innings. Waldrep scattered seven hits and walked three as he threw 103 pitches.

A highlight for ORU was Matt Hogan's inside-the-park homer -- the first in the CWS since Tennessee's Chris Burke achieved the feat in 2001. Hogan's seventh-inning homer that caromed off the left-center wall and away from two outfielders, allowing him to beat a throw home with a head-first slide, cut Florida's lead to 5-3. He leads ORU with 19 homers.

"Matt's swing was big," Folmar said. "And I think just as big as the swing was the way he's running around the bases, the way he hustles, the way he plays. And I think that's contagious throughout our team."

ORU relievers Dalton Patten, Jacob Widener and Evan Kowalski kept the Golden Eagles within striking range as they combined to shut out the Gators on one hit over six innings. ORU pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

"We knew Oral Roberts was going to be a very tough opponent," said Florida shortstop Josh Rivera, who had a leadoff homer in the fourth. "They've been good all year and beaten good teams all year.

"It was a very intense game."

Brooks Fowler (9-1, 3.27 ERA) will be ORU's starting pitcher Tuesday while TCU will likely counter with Cam Brown (3-2, 5.50 ERA). ORU defeated TCU 6-5 in the CWS opener Friday on Blaze Brothers' three-run homer in the ninth.

"Proud of the way we competed (Sunday) and now we turn our attention to Tuesday and how we can find a way to win," Folmar said.

FLORIDA 5, ORU 4

Florida;020;300;000;—;5;5;1

Oral Roberts;010;000;201;—;4;11;1

Waldrep, Slater (7), Neely (7), Fisher (8) and Riopelle; Gollert, Patten (4), Widener (5), Kowalski (8) and Godman. W: Waldrep (10-3). L: Gollert (10-2). Save: Fisher (2). HR: ORU, Hogan (19); Florida, Evans (6), Rivera (18), Heyman (12). T: 3:16. A: 24,841.

