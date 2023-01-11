 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORAL ROBERTS MEN’S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles look to keep Leathernecks from another upset win at Mabee Center

  • 0
Western Illinois at ORU (copy)

ORU’s Max Abmas is averaging 30.6 points in his past five games against Western Illinois.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

Oral Roberts vs. Western Illinois

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 13-4, 4-0; Western Illinois 9-7, 2-3

Three storylines

Tough matchup: ORU and Western Illinois split two close decisions during the regular season last year with each team winning on the opponent’s home court — ORU 87-86 and Western Illinois 90-85. In the Summit tournament, ORU pulled away for an 80-68 win. The Leathernecks’ top player is Trenton Massner, who averages 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Massner averaged 20.7 points in three games against ORU. Abmas has averaged 30.6 points in his past five games against Western Illinois.

Leading the Summit: ORU has a two-game lead in the loss column over the five closest Summit League contenders.

People are also reading…

Another milestone: Abmas has made a 3-pointer in 100 games during his career.

His 355 treys rank second all-time in ORU history behind Greg Sutton’s 438.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert