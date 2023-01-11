Golden Eagles look to keep Leathernecks from another upset win at Mabee Center

Oral Roberts vs. Western Illinois
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN
Records: ORU 13-4, 4-0; Western Illinois 9-7, 2-3
Three storylines
Tough matchup: ORU and Western Illinois split two close decisions during the regular season last year with each team winning on the opponent’s home court — ORU 87-86 and Western Illinois 90-85. In the Summit tournament, ORU pulled away for an 80-68 win. The Leathernecks’ top player is Trenton Massner, who averages 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Massner averaged 20.7 points in three games against ORU. Abmas has averaged 30.6 points in his past five games against Western Illinois.
Leading the Summit: ORU has a two-game lead in the loss column over the five closest Summit League contenders.
Another milestone: Abmas has made a 3-pointer in 100 games during his career.
His 355 treys rank second all-time in ORU history behind Greg Sutton’s 438.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
