It’s rare for a regional No. 4 seed to advance to an NCAA Super Regional.

Oral Roberts (49-11) is only the eighth 4-seed to win a baseball regional since the Super Regional format started in 1999.

The odds of a 4-seed reaching the College World Series are even smaller. ORU will try to become only the third team to achieve that feat when it faces 2-seed Oregon (40-20) in the Eugene Super Regional this week.

Game times were announced Tuesday. The opener is set for 7 p.m. (CDT) Friday at PK Park in Eugene. Game 2 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday. Those two games will be carried by ESPNU. Game 3, if needed, will be Sunday at a time to be determined.

The only No. 4 seeds to ever make the CWS during this current format are Fresno State in 2008 and Stony Brook in 2012. Fresno State stunned the college baseball world when it won the CWS and was coached by former ORU third baseman Mike Batesole.

ORU has better credentials than the typical No. 1 seed. It was the highest ranked team by Collegiate Baseball newspaper in the Stillwater Regional, but got a 4-seed from the NCAA selection committee due to its then-No. 76 RPI. ORU is now at 62 while Oregon is at 28. The Golden Eagles are ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball and Oregon is No. 13.

College baseball’s Sweet Sixteen consists of nine No. 1 seeds, six No. 2s and ORU.

ORU (1978) and Oregon (1954) have each appeared in one CWS and this is only the second Super Regional for each team. Oregon last appeared in 2012 and ORU in 2006. The CWS is scheduled June 16-26 at Omaha.

The Golden Eagles are a regional champion for only the third time in 30 appearances.

ORU has the nation’s longest active winning streak at 21 is 39-3 in its last 42 games. The Golden Eagles have the second-most wins and rank top-10 nationally in batting average (.324), hits (690), ERA (3.83), WHIP (1.26) and fielding percentage (.984). ORU’s Jonah Cox has a 44-game hitting streak and the Golden Eagles have one of the nation’s top closers, Cade Denton, who saved all three regional wins.

“We felt confident going into the regional no matter what seed we were or where they sent us really, I think we were just confident in this group of guys and what we’ve been able to do,” ORU first baseman Jake McMurray said. “I’d say, no matter what seed you are, winning a regional is going to be a pretty satisfying feeling.”

But the Golden Eagles are not just satisfied with winning a regional.

“Seeing the success and seeing the results I think all of us are extremely happy and extremely excited to see where it goes from here,” Denton said.

The prospect of a long trip to Oregon doesn’t faze the Golden Eagles, whose last home games was May 14. They ended the season at Western Illinois, then went to the Summit League tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, and then to Stillwater. ORU coach Ryan Folmar sees advantages of extended time away from home for teams.

“We went on the road, it seems like forever ago now,” Folmar said. “And we talked about how going on the road has a chance to galvanize your team.

“We feel like this has a chance to galvanize us again. We’re going to jump on a plane and fly up to Oregon and be together. It’s almost funny, you know, when you go on the road like that, we’ve been on the road for a month, it kind of isolates your group and I think what it’s done for us is, not only focused us a little bit more, but kind of insulates you a lot from what’s going on around you. So we’re excited to get on the road again. And we’re excited to be together again. And we’ve got another weekend we get a chance to play, an opportunity to go compete and we’re excited for it.”

<&rule>







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.