Golden Eagles look to grab Summit League victory at Kansas City

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

2 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City

ORU Sports Network

ORU 5-10, 2-2 Summit League; Kansas City 4-11, 0-4.

Three storylines

* Kansas City, here we come: Oral Roberts will try to capture its second road victory this season when it travels to face the Kansas City Roos. The Golden Eagles are coming off back-to-back Summit League wins over Omaha and Denver last week.

* Huge honor: ORU’s Hannah Cooper was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Month after averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game during seven contests. Cooper, a 5-7 senior guard, scored 20-plus points four different times.

* Familiar name: Kansas City is directed by first-year coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett, a former member of the Oklahoma Sooners. The Roos have lost seven of eight contests including four straight to open Summit League play.