Golden Eagles look to grab Summit League victory at Kansas City

  • Updated
ORU v TU Women’s Basketball (copy) (copy)

ORU’s Hannah Cooper, middle, was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Month after averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game during seven contests.

 Patrick Quiring, For the Tulsa World

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

2 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City

ORU Sports Network

ORU 5-10, 2-2 Summit League; Kansas City 4-11, 0-4.

Three storylines

* Kansas City, here we come: Oral Roberts will try to capture its second road victory this season when it travels to face the Kansas City Roos. The Golden Eagles are coming off back-to-back Summit League wins over Omaha and Denver last week.

* Huge honor: ORU’s Hannah Cooper was named the Summit League’s Peak Performer of the Month after averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game during seven contests. Cooper, a 5-7 senior guard, scored 20-plus points four different times.

* Familiar name: Kansas City is directed by first-year coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett, a former member of the Oklahoma Sooners. The Roos have lost seven of eight contests including four straight to open Summit League play.

