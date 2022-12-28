 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORAL ROBERTS MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles look to extend winning streak at Omaha after 10-day break

  • 0
Oral Roberts University faces Omaha - Men's Basketball (copy)

ORU's Max Abmas will face Omaha for the eighth time in his career Thursday. TULSA WORLD FILE

 Tim Campbell, for the Tulsa World

Oral Roberts at Omaha

7 p.m. Thursday, Baxter Arena

ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 10-3, (1-0 Summit League), Omaha 5-8 (1-0)

Three storylines

Will break cool off ORU?: ORU is on a seven-game winning streak, but hasn't played since a 79-40 win over South Dakota State on Dec. 19 as a Dec. 21 matchup with South Dakota was postponed (rescheduled for Jan. 30 at Mabee Center). Omaha, also due to a Dec. 21 postponement, hasn't played in 10 days after an 83-66 win over Denver in a Summit League opener. Omaha is 3-1 at home, but 0-7 on the road. ORU is 8-0 at home and 2-3 in away games. Thursday starts a two-game road swing for the Golden Eagles, who will visit Denver on Saturday afternoon. ORU added a nonleague road game to its schedule Thursday against No. 22 New Mexico on Jan. 9.

People are also reading…

Milestone watch: Max Abmas is No. 6 on ORU's career points list with 2,046. He is 34 points away from Dominique Morrison at No. 5. Abmas' 682 field goals rank No. 8 at ORU -- two behind Ken Tutt at No. 7 and five behind Morrison at No. 6. Abmas had 28 points in ORU's 100-88 win last season at Omaha.

Familiar foe: Omaha's scoring leader is Marquel Sutton, a 6-7 sophomore from Tulsa's Will Rogers. Sutton averages 11.8 points and 48 rebounds. The 2021 All-State selection played last season at Connors State.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert