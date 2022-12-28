Golden Eagles look to extend winning streak at Omaha after 10-day break

Oral Roberts at Omaha
7 p.m. Thursday, Baxter Arena
ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN
Records: ORU 10-3, (1-0 Summit League), Omaha 5-8 (1-0)
Three storylines
Will break cool off ORU?: ORU is on a seven-game winning streak, but hasn't played since a 79-40 win over South Dakota State on Dec. 19 as a Dec. 21 matchup with South Dakota was postponed (rescheduled for Jan. 30 at Mabee Center). Omaha, also due to a Dec. 21 postponement, hasn't played in 10 days after an 83-66 win over Denver in a Summit League opener. Omaha is 3-1 at home, but 0-7 on the road. ORU is 8-0 at home and 2-3 in away games. Thursday starts a two-game road swing for the Golden Eagles, who will visit Denver on Saturday afternoon. ORU added a nonleague road game to its schedule Thursday against No. 22 New Mexico on Jan. 9.
People are also reading…
Milestone watch: Max Abmas is No. 6 on ORU's career points list with 2,046. He is 34 points away from Dominique Morrison at No. 5. Abmas' 682 field goals rank No. 8 at ORU -- two behind Ken Tutt at No. 7 and five behind Morrison at No. 6. Abmas had 28 points in ORU's 100-88 win last season at Omaha.
Familiar foe: Omaha's scoring leader is Marquel Sutton, a 6-7 sophomore from Tulsa's Will Rogers. Sutton averages 11.8 points and 48 rebounds. The 2021 All-State selection played last season at Connors State.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World