Golden Eagles look to extend winning streak at Omaha after 10-day break

Oral Roberts at Omaha

Three storylines

Will break cool off ORU?: ORU is on a seven-game winning streak, but hasn't played since a 79-40 win over South Dakota State on Dec. 19 as a Dec. 21 matchup with South Dakota was postponed (rescheduled for Jan. 30 at Mabee Center). Omaha, also due to a Dec. 21 postponement, hasn't played in 10 days after an 83-66 win over Denver in a Summit League opener. Omaha is 3-1 at home, but 0-7 on the road. ORU is 8-0 at home and 2-3 in away games. Thursday starts a two-game road swing for the Golden Eagles, who will visit Denver on Saturday afternoon. ORU added a nonleague road game to its schedule Thursday against No. 22 New Mexico on Jan. 9.