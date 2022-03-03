Golden Eagles look to continue win streak on diamond

Record: 6-2
Looking ahead: ORU hosts a three-game series against Pacific, starting at 3 p.m. Friday in J.L. Johnson Stadium. Due to expected rain in Tulsa on Sunday, the Golden Eagles will play a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30.
On Tuesday, ORU travels to Wichita State at 3 p.m.
Looking back: Since starting 1-2, the Golden Eagles have won five straight, including an 11-6 win over Wichita State on Tuesday.
Notable: Since beating Missouri State 6-5 at J.L. Johnson Stadium's opening day, no opponent has come within five runs of the Golden Eagles.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.