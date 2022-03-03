 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden Eagles look to continue win streak on diamond

  • Updated
Record: 6-2

Looking ahead: ORU hosts a three-game series against Pacific, starting at 3 p.m. Friday in J.L. Johnson Stadium. Due to expected rain in Tulsa on Sunday, the Golden Eagles will play a doubleheader Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5:30.

On Tuesday, ORU travels to Wichita State at 3 p.m.

Looking back: Since starting 1-2, the Golden Eagles have won five straight, including an 11-6 win over Wichita State on Tuesday. 

Notable: Since beating Missouri State 6-5 at J.L. Johnson Stadium's opening day, no opponent has come within five runs of the Golden Eagles.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

