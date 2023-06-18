OMAHA, Nebraska — Florida's vaunted power was on full display against Oral Roberts on Sunday night in the College World Series.

The second-ranked Gators socked three homers in three-plus innings off ORU lefty Harley Gollert en route to a 5-4 victory over the sixth-ranked Golden Eagles at Charles Schwab Field.

Florida right-hander Hurston Waldrep (10-3) also put on a display of power pitching as he struck out 12 over six innings. Waldrep scattered seven hits and walked three as he threw 103 pitches.

As a result, ORU (52-13) will meet TCU (43-23) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner facing Florida (52-15) in the Bracket 1 finals Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary). The ORU-TCU game will be a rematch of the Golden Eagles' 6-5 win in the CWS opener Friday. TCU stayed alive with a 4-3 victory over Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

A highlight for ORU was Matt Hogan's inside-the-park homer -- the first in the CWS since Tennessee's Chris Burke achieved the feat in 2001.

Hogan's seventh-inning homer cut Florida's lead to 5-3. ORU threatened in the final two innings, but left the bases loaded in the eighth and stranded runners at the corners in the ninth after Drew Stahl's grounder drove in a run.

Florida, third in the NCAA in homers, picked up Sunday where it left off Friday when it hit two homers in the ninth inning of its comeback win over Virginia.

Gollert, after giving up a leadoff infield hit to open the game, retired five in a row before issuing a two-out walk in the second inning to Tyler Shelnut. Ty Evans followed with a homer over the right-center wall to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.

ORU, which stranded two runners in scoring position in the first, answered with a run in the bottom of the second. Holden Breeze led off with an infield hit and Jacob Godman drew a one-out walk. After Blaze Brothers struck out, Jake McMurray walked to load the bases. Justin Quinn, who had four hits Friday, followed with a RBI single off Waldrep's leg. But ORU settled for one run as its leading hitter, Jonah Cox, struck out to leave the bases filled.

In the third, it appeared momentarily that Florida added another homer from Wyatt Langford, but the umpires reversed their original call, ruling the ball hooked left of the left-field foul pole.

Florida's Josh Rivera led off the fourth with a homer, well inside the left-field foul pole. After Gollert plunked BT Riopelle, Luke Heyman socked a two-run homer that made it 5-1.

ORU relievers kept the Golden Eagles within striking range as they combined to shut out the Gators on one hit over six innings.

FLORIDA 5, ORU 4

Florida;020;300;000;—;5;5;1

Oral Roberts;010;000;201;—;4;11;1

Waldrep, Slater (7), Neely (7), Fisher (8) and Riopelle; Gollert, Patten (4), Widener (5), Kowalski (8) and Godman. W: Waldrep (10-3). L: Gollert (10-2). Save: Fisher (2). HR: ORU, Hogan (19); Florida, Evans (6), Rivera (18), Heyman (12). T: 3:20. A: 24,134.

