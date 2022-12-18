Golden Eagles host Summit League opener Monday against defending champion South Dakota State

Oral Roberts vs. South Dakota State
7 p.m. Monday, Mabee Center
ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN
Records: ORU 9-3, South Dakota State 5-7
Three storylines
Summit opener: ORU hosts defending champion South Dakota State in a Summit League opener Monday. The Golden Eagles’ nonleague record of 9-3 is their best since the 2004-05 season that ended with a regular-season title. South Dakota State swept all of its 21 Summit League games last year and went 30-5 overall. ORU, which has won six in a row and is 7-0 at home, will host South Dakota on Wednesday night. The preseason favorite Golden Eagles’ first two league games are against the top two teams ranked below them in the preseason poll. Last year, their home games against those two were at the end of the regular season and they narrowly lost both — 106-102 in overtime against SDS and 92-87 to South Dakota.
Milestone watch: Last Friday, Max Abmas moved up two spots to a tie with Mark Acres for No. 6 on ORU’s career scoring list with 2,038 points. Abmas, who has five consecutive 20-point games, could move up to No. 5 this week as he trails Dominique Morrison by 42 points on the list. Abmas ranks 24th nationally in scoring at 20 points per game.
Shot blocker: ORU’s 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover has 35 blocks on the season and is third the nation in total blocks in blocks (3.2) per game. Vanover is ORU’s second-leading scorer at 12.6 points, followed by Issac McBride at 11.8, Carlos Jurgens at 9.8, Kareem Thompson at 9.4, D.J. Weaver at 7.8 and Patrick Mwamba at 7.6.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World