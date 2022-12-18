Golden Eagles host Summit League opener Monday against defending champion South Dakota State

Three storylines

Summit opener: ORU hosts defending champion South Dakota State in a Summit League opener Monday. The Golden Eagles’ nonleague record of 9-3 is their best since the 2004-05 season that ended with a regular-season title. South Dakota State swept all of its 21 Summit League games last year and went 30-5 overall. ORU, which has won six in a row and is 7-0 at home, will host South Dakota on Wednesday night. The preseason favorite Golden Eagles’ first two league games are against the top two teams ranked below them in the preseason poll. Last year, their home games against those two were at the end of the regular season and they narrowly lost both — 106-102 in overtime against SDS and 92-87 to South Dakota.