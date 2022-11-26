 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORAL ROBERTS MEN'S BASKETBALL

Golden Eagles host Hillcats Sunday at Mabee Center

Rogers State at Oral Roberts University

4 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: RSU 4-2. ORU 3-3

Three Storylines

Efficiency: Against the Hillcats in the Mabee Center last season, the Golden Eagles shot 46% from 3, 52% overall and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line in a 91-31 win.

Black Out: ORU is encouraging fans to wear black to Sunday’s game in accordance with its Rock of Ages theme.

Scouting RSU: The Golden Eagles are undefeated in four all-time matches against RSU. Chris Whitaker leads the Hillcats scoring 13.2 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

