Golden Eagles host Hillcats Sunday at Mabee Center

Rogers State at Oral Roberts University
4 p.m. Sunday, Mabee Center
ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN
Records: RSU 4-2. ORU 3-3
Three Storylines
Efficiency: Against the Hillcats in the Mabee Center last season, the Golden Eagles shot 46% from 3, 52% overall and a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line in a 91-31 win.
Black Out: ORU is encouraging fans to wear black to Sunday’s game in accordance with its Rock of Ages theme.
Scouting RSU: The Golden Eagles are undefeated in four all-time matches against RSU. Chris Whitaker leads the Hillcats scoring 13.2 points per game.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World