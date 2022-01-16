 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden Eagles home for Monday afternoon game with St. Thomas
ORU women's basketball

Golden Eagles home for Monday afternoon game with St. Thomas

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

Noon Monday, Mabee Center

Stream: ORU Sports Network

Records: St. Thomas 6-9, 3-2 Summit League; Oral Roberts 8-8, 3-2

Three storylines

First impressions: Saturday will be Oral Roberts’ first game in program history against St. Thomas, the St. Paul, Minnesota school making the jump from NCAA Division III to Division I this season. The Tommies recorded their first D-I win on Nov. 18 at South Carolina State.

Moore buckets: ORU’s Tirzah Moore dropped a career-high 21 points Saturday in a win against Kansas City. She averages a team-high 12.7 points this season.

Lippe’s milestone: Point guard Keni Jo Lippe needs 11 assists to become the fourth-ever Golden Eagle to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 career assists.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

