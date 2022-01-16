Golden Eagles home for Monday afternoon game with St. Thomas

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts
Noon Monday, Mabee Center
Stream: ORU Sports Network
Records: St. Thomas 6-9, 3-2 Summit League; Oral Roberts 8-8, 3-2
Three storylines
First impressions: Saturday will be Oral Roberts’ first game in program history against St. Thomas, the St. Paul, Minnesota school making the jump from NCAA Division III to Division I this season. The Tommies recorded their first D-I win on Nov. 18 at South Carolina State.
Moore buckets: ORU’s Tirzah Moore dropped a career-high 21 points Saturday in a win against Kansas City. She averages a team-high 12.7 points this season.
Lippe’s milestone: Point guard Keni Jo Lippe needs 11 assists to become the fourth-ever Golden Eagle to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 career assists.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
