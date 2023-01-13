 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golden Eagles head to St. Thomas looking to sweep weekend Summit League contests

  • Updated
ORU v TU Women’s Basketball (copy) (copy)

ORU’s Tirzah Moore is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game after registering 20 boards against Western Illinois.

 Patrick Quiring, Tulsa World

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

1 p.m. Saturday, Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul, Minn.

ORU 6-11, 3-3 in Summit League; St. Thomas 6-11, 1-7

Three storylines

* Road warriors: ORU picked up its first road win this season when it captured a 94-90 triumph at Western Illinois. Five players reached double figures for the Golden Eagles, who were paced by Ariel Walker’s 23 points.

* Owning the boards: Tirzah Moore increased her season rebound average to 11.5 per game after registering 20 boards against Western Illinois. Moore’s output marked the first time an ORU player has reached 20 rebounds since Vicky McIntyre in 2015.

* Looking at the series: This will be the third meeting between the schools. ORU swept the Tommies last season, including a 73-67 victory in St. Paul last season.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

