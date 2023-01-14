Golden Eagles fall short at St. Thomas despite standout performances from Cooper, Nix

Despite Hannah Cooper and Delaney Nix combining for 60 points, the Oral Roberts women's basketball team fell on the road to St. Thomas, 76-75, on Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Cooper played all 40 minutes for ORU and poured in a game-high 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting. The 30-plus point performance was Cooper's third of the season and the senior has now reached double-figures in 13 straight games.

Nix totaled a career-high 27 points in 40 minutes of action and knocked down 6-of-11 three-pointers on the afternoon. Senior Ariel Walker chipped in eight points and Ruthie Udoumoh pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds.

St. Thomas was led by Maggie Negaard, who totaled 19 points on the afternoon.

The Tommies raced out to a 9-2 start in the opening quarter and led by as many as 18 in the first half. After St. Thomas took a 54-37 lead in the third, ORU responded with a quick 5-0 stretch to draw within 12, and a fourth-quarter 15-2 run for the Golden Eagles eventually led to a 68-67 lead.

St. Thomas fired back with five straight points to regain the lead, and ORU never got closer than one point back. Nix's half-court shot at the buzzer came up just short as the Tommies took a 76-75 win.

ST. THOMAS 76, ORAL ROBERTS 75

ORU;10;18;22;25;--;75

STT;19;20;24;13;--;76

Oral Roberts (6-12, 3-4 Summit League): Cooper 12-23 9-12 33, Nix 9-16 3-3 27, Walker 3-6 0-0 8, Udoumoh 2-8 1-1 5, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Winans 1-3 0-0 2, Ramey 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 13-16 75.

St. Thomas (7-11, 2-6): Negaard 7-16 1-1 19, Hill 6-20 203 15, Glynn 4-5 0-0 11, Langbehn 3-9 3-4 9, Lamker 2-5 1-2 5, Scalia 2-6 7-8 12, Mendez 1-2 2-2 5, Feuerbach 0-2 0-0 0, Frentzel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 16-20 76.

3-Point Goals: ORU 8-20 (Cooper 0-2, Nix 6-11, Walker 2-3, Udoumoh 0-1, Winans 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Taylor 0-1), STT 10-28 (Negaard 4-9, Hill 1-7, Glynn 3-3, Scalia 1-5, Mendex 1-2, Feuerbach 0-2). Assists: ORU 12 (Cooper 4), STT 19 (Langbehn 5). Fouled out: STT Hill. Rebounds: ORU 40 (Udoumoh 11), STT 42 (Hill, Glynn 8). Total fouls: ORU 18, STT 20. Technical fouls: None. A: 361.