Golden Eagles fall 92-48 in trip to Arkansas

The Oral Roberts women’s basketball team fell to Arkansas, 92-58, on Sunday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Tirzah Moore led ORU with 16 points to go along with 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Hannah Cooper and Ariel Walker joined Moore in double figures with 15 and 13, respectively.

Arkansas pulled out to its largest lead of the first half, 35-22, at the 5:48 mark of the second quarter, but the Golden Eagles cut the deficit to four at halftime, 41-37, with a pair of scoring runs.

The Razorbacks started the second half hot, netting 13 of the first 18 points on their way to shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in the second half, while ORU finished 24.2 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from deep.

ARKANSAS 92, ORAL ROBERTS 58

ORU 16 21 10 11 — 58

Arkansas 22 19 32 19 — 92

Oral Roberts (2-7): Moore 7-12 2-2 16, Udoumoh 0-8 4-6 4, Cooper 7-19 1-3 15, Nix 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 4-11 4-6 13, Pogi 0-3 0-0 0, Ramey 1-6 0-0 2, Rodrigues 1-4 3-4 6, Sockey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-71 14-21 58

Arkansas (10-0): Barnum 3-5 0-0 6, Carr 6-17 0-0 15, Poffenbarger 5-11 3-4 14, Spencer 10-17 6-12 32, Wolfenbarger 2-5 5-5 9, Hughes 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Langerman 1-4 1-2 3, Lindsey 0-0 0-0 0, Dauda 5-11 0-0 10, Ellis 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 33-74 16-25 92

3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 2-26 (Udoumoh 0-2, Cooper 0-1, Nix 0-7, Walker 1-5, Pogi 0-3, Ramey 0-5, Rodrigues 1-3), Arkansas 10-30 (Carr 3-12, Poffenbarger 1-3, Spencer 6-8, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-3). Assists: Oral Roberts 6 (Cooper 4), Arkansas 16 (Poffenbarger 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Oral Roberts 41 (Moore 11), Arkansas 57 (Poffenbarger 13). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 19, Arkansas 16. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,947.