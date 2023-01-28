Golden Eagles escape Omaha's upset bid before season-high crowd

Close games have been few for Oral Roberts and it's been rare when the Golden Eagles' offense has struggled this season.

Both occurred Saturday night, but ORU put together a late surge to prevail 73-64 over Omaha before a season-high crowd of 7,846 at Mabee Center.

It was the fewest points scored by the Golden Eagles in a victory this season as they improved to 19-4 overall and 10-0 in the Summit League. ORU increased its lead in the loss column to four games over the closest four contenders with eight games remaining.

"We needed that, we're not always going to shoot well, we're not always going to play well," ORU coach Paul Mills said.

"I think it's a wonderful message for our players -- offense may not be there but we can be gritty enough defensively and make the plays we need to down the stretch in order to be in games."

Connor Vanover had 23 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles on Hall of Fame Night as ORU inducted Caleb Green and retired his jersey.

Will Rogers graduate Marquel Sutton, a 2021 All-State selection, returned to Tulsa for the first time in his major college basketball career and had a team-high 19 points with six rebounds for Omaha (7-16, 3-8). He scored the game's opening basket and made his first Summit League trey.

"Really good player," Mills said. "Can stretch the floor, make 15-to-17- footers, good offensive rebounder, phenomenal player and getting a lot out of his ability."

ORU jumped to a nine-point lead midway through the first half, but was only up 32-30 at halftime and trailed 60-59 with 3:36 left after a Sutton basket.

Twenty-one seconds later, the 11th and final lead change occurred as Vanover sank two free throws to launch a decisive 10-0 run. Kareem Thompson's basket made it 63-60 with 2:12 left, Max Abmas sank two free throws at 1:43, Thompson converted a steal into a dunk at 1:28 and Carlos Jurgens scored on a reverse layup with 55 seconds remaining for a 69-60 lead.

"Really proud of our guys, the're not always going to be 41-point victories, so to have a win like this, to be grtty and find a way is such a tribute to our guys," Mills said. "I don't know if a year ago or two years ago that we had that kind of resiliency or fight to pull this out.

"The crowd was tremendous and fueled us there at the end."

ORU also had a tough time with the Mavericks last month, winning only 92-89 at Omaha.

"They have physicality, they have good guard play, quick guards and you combine with us not playing well offensively with their individual athletic abilities, it's going to make for a tough night," Mills said.

On Monday night, the Golden Eagles will close out their three-game homestand against South Dakota (10-12, 5-5), the only Summit League team they haven't faced this season. It is a game rescheduled from Dec. 21 due to weather. South Dakota won 81-67 on Saturday at St. Thomas.

"They do a number of very good things that cause problems," Mills said. "And they kind of want to get in a pace and get up and down and score in the 80s, so we don't mind that."

ORAL ROBERTS 73, OMAHA 64

Omaha 30 34 — 64

Oral Roberts 32 41 — 73

OMAHA (7-16): Sutton 8-18 2-2 19, Jungers 3-9 2-3 9, Fidler 8-18 0-1 17, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Osburn 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-6 0-0 4, Marshall 2-6 2-4 6, Arop 2-4 0-0 4, Luedtke 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 27-68 7-11 64.

ORAL ROBERTS (19-4): Vanover 9-18 3-5 23, Thompson 5-8 0-1 11, Abmas 5-18 6-7 18, Jurgens 1-6 0-0 2, McBride 5-11 2-2 13, Mwamba 0-4 0-0 0, Weaver 2-2 0-0 4, Phipps 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-67 13-17 73.

3-Point Goals: Omaha 3-16 (Sutton 1-2, Jungers 1-3, Fidler 1-3, Osburn 0-4, Marshall 0-3, Luedtke 0-1), Oral Roberts 6-27 (Abmas 2-10, Vanover 2-9, Thompson 1-2, McBride 1-3, Jurgens 0-2, Mwamba 0-1). Rebounds: Omaha 39 (Fidler 10, Sutton 6), Oral Roberts 44 (Vanover 10, Thompson 9). Assists: Omaha 8 (Jungers 2, Marshall 2), Oral Roberts 12 (Abmas 5). Total Fouls: Omaha 15, Oral Roberts 8. Fouled out: Jungers. A: 7,846.