Golden Eagles dominate Central Christian, 120-52

An early start Friday didn't slow the Oral Roberts women's basketball team down. The Golden Eagles scored 63 points in the first half on their way to a 120-52 victory over Central Christian (Kansas) College in an 11 a.m. tipoff at the Mabee Center.

ORU shot 64.3% from the field for the game, including 12-for-29 from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles were also 18-for-21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.

Trinity Moore led ORU with 18 points and was 8-for-9 from the field. Katie Scott added 15 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from the line. Faith Paramore was 6-for-7 on her way to 13 points, Delaney Nix and Nena Taylor each scored 12 points and Ariel Walker had 10.

ORU outrebounded Central Christian 39-15 and forced 24 turnovers while committing just 7.

The Golden Eagles are on the road next week, with games Monday at Tarleton State and Wednesday at Abilene Christian.

ORAL ROBERTS 120, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 52