Early signs indicate that Oral Roberts will be regarded by experts and the oddsmakers as a long shot, perhaps the least likely team to win baseball’s College World Series that starts Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

But having the odds against them will be nothing new for the Golden Eagles (51-12), who are only the third regional No. 4 seed to reach the CWS since the Super Regional format began in 1999. The others were Fresno State, which won the 2008 CWS with former ORU third baseman Mike Batesole as its head coach, and Stony Brook in 2012.

The Golden Eagles will face TCU (42-22) at 1 p.m. Friday in the opening round at Charles Schwab Field. ESPN will televise ORU’s opener.

“We feel like we can play with anybody,” ORU first baseman Jake McMurray said at a press conference following the Golden Eagles’ 11-6 win over Oregon in the Eugene Super Regional’s deciding game Sunday night.

ORU is in its second CWS — the only other appearance was in 1978. In the past 45 years, ORU appeared in 27 regionals without making it to the CWS. ORU also is the first non-Power Five conference team in the CWS since Cal State Fullerton in 2017.

The Golden Eagles’ chances of reaching Omaha looked unlikely after blowing an 8-0 lead in a 9-8, walk-off loss against Oregon in Game 1 on Friday night. Winners of Super Regional openers advance to the CWS 78% of the time.

And it really was looking bleak for the Golden Eagles when they trailed Oregon 7-4 late in Game 2. But then in the ninth inning a sharp potential double-play ball wasn’t handled by Oregon second baseman Gavin Grant and later Justin Quinn sliced a walk-off hit that landed on the left-field line and ORU’s outlook had changed with the 8-7 victory.

“It’s a game of inches,” Grant said.

The comeback from Friday’s heartbreaking loss was even more remarkable because it occurred at Oregon’s PK Park, where excitement for Ducks baseball was at all-time high with sellout crowds each night as they were looking for their first CWS berth since 1954.

“This is probably as difficult place as I’ve ever been as the opposing team,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said.

“We knew we had a tough resilient bunch and we needed every bit of that this weekend.”

ORU impressed Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski.

“Oral Roberts — tremendous baseball team, played exceptionally well, they have a very good club,” Wasikowski said. “Outstanding well-coached team, respectful group that were just competitors.”

The Golden Eagles’ makeup made them a candidate for the longshot comeback they pulled off.

“I think our guys have a really healthy perspective,” Folmar said. “It takes a lot of maturity, toughness and discipline.”

ORU reliever Dalton Patten displayed those traits as he closed out Sunday’s win. He inherited an 8-4 lead, but Oregon had two runners on base with no outs in the seventh inning. Patten pitched the final three innings as he picked up the save after being the losing pitcher Friday.

Patten learned from Friday’s experience.

“I let the emotions get to me and the environment is absolutely crazy,” Patten said. “I knew if they gave me the ball again it wasn’t going to happen again.”

Patten’s performance was especially valuable after All-America closer Cade Denton threw 63 pitches in 3 1/3 innings Saturday. Patten also had a clutch 2 1/3-inning effort to pick up the win in the Stillwater Regional finale.

“I’m proud of our guys and how we responded this weekend,” Folmar said. “Proud of our guys and excited we get a chance to play next weekend.”

